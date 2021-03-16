ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Construction noise on the weekends in Alpharetta is set to mostly halt. At its March 15 meeting, the Alpharetta City Council voted 5-1 to approve an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance designed to stop construction and demolition activity during the weekend.
Construction or demolition noise was limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and completely prohibited on Sundays with the city’s current noise ordinance. However, City Attorney Sam Thomas said there “was perhaps a loophole” with companies performing work on Saturdays or Sundays without violating the decibel limitations of the overall noise ordinance. He said there have been issues of late-night construction and the city’s inability to test the sound.
Construction could still take place on the weekends, though, but not without city approval.
The council approved a measure to offer a 10-day permit to companies to allow weekend work in certain situations. The permit process is not anticipated to be a formal hearing, but rather a consultation between the City Council and the director of public safety.
The ordinance does permit interior work, including painting or carpeting, on certain weekend hours, including Sunday, provided the associated noise cannot be heard from outside the building.
Councilmember Jason Binder was supportive of the amendment and thinks it will help the city simplify how it enforces noise. Mayor Pro Tem Donald Mitchell also thought this was a win for the residents.
“When construction is going on Sunday morning or on Saturday morning at 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., it’s just egregious,” Binder said. “Nobody deserves to hear that.”
Councilmember Ben Burnett cast the dissenting vote. He agrees with the intent behind the amendment but struggles with putting limitations on someone’s job.
“But I really struggle as an American telling somebody who gets up and goes to work every day that they can't work on a specific day of the week,” Burnett said. “It feels [like a blue law] to me from a fundamentalist perspective.”
In other action at the meeting, the council discussed the presence of temporary displays in public right of ways. A staff report said some non-profit organizations are setting up tables, small tents or other displays along sidewalks and public spaces primarily in downtown Alpharetta.
The displays do not require any type of permit and have not blocked sidewalks or violated city code. However, there is still a concern the displays, if left unregulated, may become an obstruction or detract from the enjoyment of the community, the report said.
The main issue is pop-up tents, podiums, chairs and other temporary structures that tend to show up on the Town Green, and the city believes it can regulate their use, Thomas said.
The City Council will meet next on Monday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m.
