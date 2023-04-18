Alpharetta moves forward with Union Hill Park upgrade

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Union Hill Park may be in line for more upgrades following discussion April 17 by the Alpharetta City Council. The City Council heard reports of positive community feedback on a new conceptual plan for the park.

Alpharetta Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said the department incorporated feedback from the community in the design, which was unveiled for feedback at an earlier City Council work session.

Rodgers said interest in the park waned after the declining popularity of roller hockey in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but with recent funds from the bond referendum, parks staff have returned their focus to revitalize the 11-acre site.

The new conceptual plan includes space for a future art installation; play spaces for swings and slides; a relocated skate park; a new parking lot and renovated restrooms; and a detention area made with reclaimed concrete for stormwater.

City Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services presented preliminary designs of the park at virtual and in-person public meetings in March 2022.

The department also conducted a survey with 107 respondents last month to ask the public for input on the new design. Highlights from the feedback that will be incorporated into the new layout include play areas for older and younger children and maintaining the skate park.

Rodgers said the Union Hill skate park is the only designated area for skating in the city, which keeps it in demand because skating is not allowed in downtown Alpharetta.

The work session followed the Recreation Commission’s March 29 workshop on the park. The City Council is slated to vote on the design at its April 24 meeting following a final public comment period.

Also at the work session, City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom identified councilmembers’ priorities and the annual action plan for fiscal year 2024.

He said the priorities are not listed in order and are a product of councilmembers’ feedback from the January strategic planning retreat.

The top five goals are downtown Alpharetta; supporting the Public Safety Department to maintain a safe and welcoming community; the Alpha Loop and Greenway; strategic growth and redevelopment, including the North Point Parkway area; and communications strategies, including the creation of a crisis communications plan.

The plan also highlights park bond projects such as the Farmhouse Heritage Park and Wills Park; infrastructure and facilities maintenance, beginning with Fire Stations 82 and 84 and stormwater management; transportation and traffic; the creation of a formula to ensure competitive compensation for city staff; and economic development.