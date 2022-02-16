Alpharetta mayor shares optimism at State of the City address

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Mayor Jim Gilvin shared an optimistic outlook for Alpharetta’s coming year and lauded the city’s resilience throughout the pandemic at his Feb. 15 State of the City address.
The annual address, sponsored by the Alpharetta Business Association, was held in the Legacy Theater at Phase Events. This marks Gilvin’s fourth year as mayor, having won the seat after six years on the City Council.
Gilvin called himself “the most fortunate man on the face of the earth” to lead the city, which he said has grown exponentially in size, economy and diversity over the past decade. Today, he said, 24% of the people living in Alpharetta were born in a foreign country.
“They’ve done that not because they had to, but because they could have gone anywhere else in the world,” Gilvin said. “They chose this location. This is where they want to be, not where they needed to be or had to be.”
He noted that Alpharetta’s community doesn’t just include Alpharettans themselves, but that the city is part of a larger North Fulton County community. He expressed a desire to work more closely with neighboring cities to foster an image of a joined community.
In addition to the current city council, Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry and Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Liz Hausmann were in attendance for the address.
Gilvin praised the city’s sturdiness throughout 2021, noting that Alpharetta managed to grow while other communities struggled just to stay afloat. He said the city issued more building permits in 2021 than ever before. He said the three major things that make Alpharetta great are its public safety, its quality of life and its schools.
“When things are down, when things are hard, when times are difficult, our city always focuses on blocking and tackling our priorities,” Gilvin said. “And those are always our priorities.”
The mayor briefly mentioned some of the city’s recent infrastructure projects, such as the Kimball Bridge Road widening project, which wrapped up last year, and the Webb Bridge Road project, which began its first phase last year. He lauded local voters for choosing to renew the transportation local option sales tax, which he said will fund the city’s continued road improvements.
Gilvin said what the city needs to do now is project its image so that more people and business owners around the world understand what Alpharetta has to offer. He said the city is home to a strong and diverse workforce, which companies around the world are looking to attract.
While 2021 was an incredible year for the city, the mayor said he thinks 2022 will be even better. He said residents have made their voices heard that they want Alpharetta to keep getting better, though not necessarily by becoming bigger and adding more density.
“When I look at 2022, I am so excited,” Gilvin said. “The future is bright, and we are really poised to succeed.”