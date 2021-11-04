Alpharetta maritime mother sails through summer crossing Atlantic

ALPHARETTA, GA – One of the vessels on display at the 2021 United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Md., Oct. 14-18 was flying Clemson colors, thanks in part to a University of Georgia sea dawg.
Margaret Cohen, UGA alumna and Alpharetta resident, recently spent over a month as part of a four-person crew charged with delivering the new, 46-foot catamaran from France to Maryland.
It was a journey of 4,693 nautical miles stretching 34 days with three ports of call during hurricane season, over the Bermuda Triangle and through a global pandemic.
None of it fazed Cohen, 54.
While her life is often spent at breakneck pace, helping her husband, Jeffrey, and two grown children in their family business and caring for her aging mother in Macon, she had a simple justification for going off the grid for over a month with no pay.
“For the sheer thrill,” she said.
And thrills she got.
Cohen had never made a transatlantic crossing before, despite having helped relocate two other vessels during her decades on the water. Drawn to the sea since she was 14 when she set sail off Key Largo with family friends, she married “the son of a son of a sailor,” a fellow Macon native and UGA grad. They have since boated across one body of water or another as often as possible. One day, Cohen said she hopes they’ll retire and sail off into the sunset on their own catamaran. Till then, she’s content to use her American Sailing Association certifications to occasionally sail vessels port to port.
This summer, when Johns Creek friends Brad Schaaf and his wife Susan needed help moving a new Lagoon 46 they had purchased with another couple, fellow Clemson fans Wes and Suzanne Turton, Cohen “jumped at the chance.”
“There were two options to deliver the new boat to Annapolis from the factory in France – a cargo ship or a passage on her own hulls,” Schaaf explained. “We opted for a passage, and were delighted when our friend Margaret offered to join the crew.”
Headed by Pascal Denis, an experienced French captain Cohen had previously sailed alongside, the crew also included two additional Frenchmen.
Wes Turton, owner of Sea Tiger I, had learned of Cohen’s oceanic deliveries from Schaaf and called them “impressive, especially since she was always the sole female sailor making these trips.”
Wading into the largely men’s club of boat deliveries didn’t rattle Cohen. After posting a satellite tracker on Facebook, she requested prayers for safe travels and shared a quote from Vincent Van Gogh: “The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore.” Then she flew off to set sail from Pornichet, France.
“Margaret is an experienced and highly competent sailor,” Schaaf said. “Her frequent satellite messaging updates and social media posts during the passage were eagerly anticipated and valued by friends and family, and we closely tracked progress and weather conditions each day.”
The Sea Tiger II’s owners weren’t the only ones checking the forecasts. A French weather router had also been hired to steer them clear of danger. Still, they experienced all sailing conditions between July 20 and Aug. 22, including rainstorms and sun, freezing temperatures and blazing heat, strong winds and low winds, high seas and flat seas. There also were the usual concerns of any ocean crossing – worries about equipment, fuel, adequate fresh water and provisions, sea sickness, illness and injuries.
Toward the end of the expedition, they faced another challenge: a tropical depression turning in the Atlantic, soon to become Hurricane Henri. Guided out of harm’s way by their weather router, who kept them at least 250 nautical miles from the center of the storm, the crew soon returned to their onboard routines.
For Cohen, that meant two watch shifts daily – sunrise and sunset – during which she scanned the horizon for other vessels and floating debris, monitored sailing conditions and adjusted sails to maintain course and speed. When she was off watch, she rested, read, helped with meals and joined in cleaning the four-cabin, four-head catamaran.
The transoceanic sailing wasn’t all work. There were sightseeing jaunts during ports of call in Cascais, Portugal, the island of Madeira, and St. George, Bermuda. At sea, they had regular dolphin visits, whale sightings and spectacular views of sunsets, shooting stars, lightning bolts lacerating the expanse, and “cotton candy” skies. Then, 1,200 nautical miles from the closest land mass, with no wind at all, the crew went swimming. At 15,000 feet deep, the water was “blue as lapis,” Cohen recalled.
“I didn’t want to get out,” she said, laughing. “They had to tell me the swimming pool’s closed.” That dip in the deep end more than made up for Cohen’s least favorite part of the trip – having to “shower” with buckets of sea water during the 16-day trek between Madeira and Bermuda.
Other high points included dining on fresh-caught tuna, learning to speak some French and developing an appreciation for desserts of baguette and cheese. She also sharpened her sailing skills while getting a good tan.
After setting sail on a full moon July 20 in France, the Sea Tiger II made port under a full moon in Maryland at 5 a.m., Aug. 22.
“The boat arrived in Annapolis in perfect condition,” Schaaf reported.
“It was an incredible experience of a lifetime and I hope to do it again,” said Cohen, who has her sights set on another delivery opportunity from France through the Mediterranean to Turkey.
Meanwhile, she happily boarded the Sea Tiger II again at the boat show. Afterward, father-son sets of Schaafs and Turtons sailed to the British Virgin Islands, where the vessel an Alpharetta woman helped deliver from France will be available for booking as part of the Tortola Marine Management Yacht Charters fleet.
“Sailing across the ocean was an experience that is difficult to put into words,” Cohen said. “Sitting at the helm alone while the rest of the crew slept was a magical time. I experienced glorious sunrises, night skies of sparkling brilliance and the occasional stormy night all with a tremendous sense of peace and closeness to God. I think it can only be described as nirvana.”
For Sea Tiger II charter inquiries, go to bareboatbvi.com. For worldwide delivery captain or weather router inquiries, go to denismarineservices.com.
