Alpharetta likely to maintain property tax rate, revisit ethics changes

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta homeowners whose property values have risen may pay a higher tax bill this year if the city’s proposed tax rate is approved.

The Alpharetta City Council approved its first reading of the fiscal year 2024 millage rate at a public hearing May 22. City Finance Director Tom Harris announced the tax rate on property – or mill levy – will remain at 5.75 mills, the same rate since 2009.

While the city estimates Alpharetta homeowners will save $6.7 million in taxes from homestead exemptions, it also announced it expects a 7.74 percent increase in property tax revenues, primarily due to new development and increases in existing property values.

The city estimates the tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $550,000 will be $39.83. A non-homesteaded property with a fair market value of $1,175,000 would pay an additional $164.50 in taxes.

Councilmembers also unanimously approved the first reading of the budget ordinance for the upcoming fiscal year. Harris said the only change since the last published budget was the addition of a road project on Brookside Parkway, which was earmarked by the City Council at a May 15 meeting.

The draft budget includes additional positions in the Public Safety Department, $50,000 for a grant management firm and citywide needs that total over $3 million, as well as a $239,900 capital component.

Residents can speak at public hearings on the proposed budget and millage rate 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 19.

In other matters at the meeting, the City Council was set to vote on the first reading of its draft ethics ordinance, but the item was tabled following clashing opinions from councilmembers.

Originally presented at a work session May 15, the City Council had considered updating the City Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Proposed changes would have removed residents from the Ethics Board in favor of attorneys who live and practice outside of Alpharetta, as well as have placed a moratorium on ethics complaints against incumbents within 90 days of the municipal elections Nov. 7.

At the May 22 meeting, Councilman John Hipes suggested the moratorium be removed from the draft ordinance altogether, as well as the addition of a minimum 30-day preparation period for those facing ethics complaints.

Councilmen Jason Binder and Doug DeRito also said they would prefer the ethics board include Alpharetta residents.

“I don’t think it should be if you live or work in Alpharetta that that should disqualify you to help serve the City of Alpharetta,” Binder said.

Pending councilmembers’ comments, City Attorney Molly Esswein said she would prepare an updated form of the draft to present at an upcoming work session.

Also at the meeting, the City Council recognized a number of student athletes, including the Alpharetta Gymnastics Academy. Girls from the school won state competitions in 2022-2023.