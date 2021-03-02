ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta took steps Monday to clear the way for construction on its part of a $60 million plan to widen McGinnis Ferry Road.
By unanimous vote, the City Council approved action to exercise eminent domain to condemn 10 parcels along the route.
It’s a backs-against-the-wall strategy for the council which is working with two other local jurisdictions to keep the project rolling.
At stake is one of North Fulton County’s premier east-west corridors that serves tens of thousands of commuters daily.
Plans call for adding a lane in each direction for 4.7 miles from Sargent Road in Johns Creek to Union Hill Road in Alpharetta. The roadway lies on the border between the two cities and Forsyth County, which is handling land and right of way acquisition on its side of the road.
Each city is contributing $9.9 million for the project. Forsyth County is kicking in $23 million, and the Georgia DOT has committed $20 million.
The project is of major concern to GDOT which is already underway with adding exits for McGinnis Ferry Road at Ga. 400 in North Fulton and on I-85 in Gwinnett County, access that will open the corridor to even more commuter traffic.
With the explosion of street and highway projects ushered in through the 2016 transportation sales tax, Alpharetta has had to increase use of eminent domain to keep projects on schedule. At one meeting back in 2018, the City Council authorized 13 separate condemnations for three separate road projects.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the actions taken Monday were because all the jurisdictions settled on a timeline with GDOT to have the first phase of the project ready for bid by the end of March.
“We’ve been negotiating with the property owners for several months now, and we’ve had appraisals done, and made them offers,” Gilvin said.
Many of the property owners have come to a financial agreement, he said, but a majority have mortgages, and lenders must be in accord with the settlement.
“To make sure we have this process done by the end of the month, we can’t wait until a week beforehand and make that determination,” Gilvin said.
The mayor stressed that Forsyth County had volunteered to handle all the right of way acquisitions, but Alpharetta insisted it carry out its own negotiations.
“We didn’t think they would be as responsive to our residents because they don’t vote in Forsyth County,” Gilvin said.
Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the city has used condemnation most recently on upgrades to Rucker Road, Encore Parkway and Morris Road. In most cases, he said, negotiations with property owners continue, and a settlement is reached before the condemnation process is initiated.
The same is true on the McGinnis Ferry Road project, he said.
“We’re not done negotiating with those property owners, we’re still trying to do it without eminent domain,” Drinkard said. “To remain on GDOT’s schedule with letting contracts, you have to have the property in a certain status. You either have to have finalized contracts, or you have a condemnation process underway.”
