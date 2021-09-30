Alpharetta hosts exhibit celebrating Milton High School’s centennial anniversary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — On Sept. 23, Milton High School students, alumni, teachers and community members gathered at Alpharetta City Hall to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary.
Thursday’s event — which featured art and literature submissions from the school’s community — is one of many included in the yearlong celebration of Milton High School’s centennial.
The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 20 for residents to enjoy. Visitors can see the works from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.
Alpharetta’s history museum, located adjacent to the gallery will also be open during this time.
On Oct. 1-2, Milton High School will host their Hall of Fame weekend celebrating “100 years of outstanding alumni.” On Friday, inductees will be awarded red jackets during the football game’s halftime and Saturday the school will host a ring ceremony in the auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.