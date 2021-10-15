Alpharetta hosts eighth annual Wire & Wood Music Festival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 30 artists converged in downtown Oct. 8-9 for the eighth annual Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival.

Janet Rodgers, president & CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau said the festival is unique to the region and has proven an “awesome” addition since its introduction in 2013.

“It is another way we keep forging our way to becoming Alpharetta Music City and showcasing the city’s vibrant music scene,” Rogers said.

Emily Hackett was just one of the over 30 artists that performed at the weekend music festival.

Hackett, born and raised in Norcross, moved to Nashville to pursue her music career fulltime. Hackett said it’s always a pleasure to be back home, perform and see her peers and former neighbors support her.

Hackett said her initial inspiration was at an early age and it came from her father; being the “guitar guy” at parties and always having a vinyl record on when she got home from school.

“It’s a mix of pure excitement and pure fear,” Hackett said. “It gives me more appreciation [for performing]. Beyonce always says if you don’t have butterflies before you step on stage, then you should just quit so it’s healthy for me to [perform] again and remember how cool it is that I get to do this.”

Next year’s Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival will be held Oct. 7-8, 2022.