Alpharetta hosts Atlanta Figure Skating competition

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Dozens of skaters, their families and spectators filled The Cooler in Alpharetta March 11-13 for the Atlanta Figure Skating Club’s 2022 Magnolia Open.

The open is the smallest competition hosted by the Atlanta Club, volunteer and announcer Todd Pettigrew said.

It featured roughly 120 skaters at all levels from beginner to senior.

Competitors were judged on a six-point scale by a rotating collection of five or six judges, Pettigrew said.

Each event awarded skaters first to fourth-place finishes with winners receiving a medal.

In her beginner girls’ competition group, two and a-half year skater Brianna Jimenez claimed third place. She was competing on behalf of Atlanta Center Ice Arena in Sandy Springs, where Pettigrew coaches beginners.

Jimenez’s family came to watch her program at The Cooler Friday afternoon. Her mother Virginia Jimenez said her daughter had been practicing for the competition for three weeks.

“I’m so happy, I’ve been so proud of her,” Jimenez said. “She’s made so much progress.”

Atlanta Figure Skating Club’s next major competition is the annual Atlanta Open which will take over The Cooler June 15-18. It will feature skaters who will move on to the U.S. National competition, Pettigrew said.