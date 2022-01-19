Alpharetta honors local gymnasts, 'Ninja Warrior'

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A large crowd and happy faces marked the beginning of the Jan. 18 Alpharetta City Council meeting as the city honored a local “American Ninja Warrior” contestant and members of the Alpharetta Gymnastics Academy.

Kevin Carbone grew up in Alpharetta, and now competes on and has designed obstacle courses for the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” He did not make the cut when he first auditioned in 2016, so he traveled to Daytona Beach, Fla., waiting in line at a park for three weeks until he got his chance to compete as a walk-on.

Since then, Carbone has competed on the show four times. In 2017, he became the first show participant to compete on an obstacle he designed himself. He has also started his own company, MakerCraft, which designs and builds backyard obstacle courses for clients. Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin signed a proclamation Tuesday congratulating Carbone, who thanked the community and his family for supporting him.

“I had an awesome rookie season and ended up on TV,” Carbone said. “What I didn’t know is that that would lead to more in my life, it would lead to finding purpose. You never know how you’re going to find your purpose.”

The City Council also honored a group from the Alpharetta Gymnastics Academy for outstanding performances at the Georgia Amateur Athletic Union State Gymnastics Championship. Dozens of academy gymnasts stood at the front of the council chambers as Gilvin presented the award.

The mayor said 21 academy athletes qualified for regional competitions and two scored perfect 10s, which has never been achieved by an Alpharetta gymnast.

Academy Director Ashley Parks said this season presented a challenge after last season was cut short due to COVID-19, but the athletes “came back stronger than ever.”

In other matters at the Jan. 18 meeting, the council unanimously approved a special use permit to allow a new event venue in the shopping center at 4150 Old Milton Parkway. The applicant, Lele Wright, of Alpharetta, said the facility would be called Reserve 116 and would host private and corporate events like weddings, baby showers and training workshops. The permit allows the venue to host events of up to 100 people.

In a related matter, the council voted unanimously to deny a request by Dave West of Atlanta Signs on Demand to allow more than four business names on shopping center monument signs. The city’s Unified Development Code allows four logos on the signs, regardless of how many businesses operate in the center.

West pushed for the change to allow more panels on the monument sign at Kimball Crossing shopping center. The current sign, constructed before the new limit was enacted, displays five tenant panels. West argued the restriction denies smaller businesses an important advertising opportunity.

In his presentation to the council, Alpharetta Senior Planner Mike Woodman said most surrounding jurisdictions, including Johns Creek and Roswell, either do not limit or address the maximum number of panels allowed on monument signs.

In discussion before the vote, City Councilman Donald Mitchell noted that even smaller businesses operate “just fine” despite the limit on sign panels.

“If this were the 1970s, a lot of your argument would have made sense,” Mitchell said to West. “But it’s 2022, and I looked on my MapQuest. All I did was enlarge it and I know every tenant that’s in that shopping center.”

In final action at the Jan. 18 meeting, the council agreed to match a $75,000 grant awarded to the city by Food Well Alliance, a nonprofit that supports local agriculture. Terms of the award will require Alpharetta to develop and implement a program promoting local agriculture.