ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta evangelist Dorothy Norwood has rubbed elbows with some pretty big names in her day.
BIG names.
The gospel singer began her professional career with the legendary Mahalia Jackson and once, at the invite of Mick Jagger, joined the Rolling Stones on a 30-city tour.
With 53 albums to date — five Certified Gold — she has received six Grammy nominations and has been acknowledged by the Dove Awards, Stellar Awards, “Lady of Soul” Soul Train Award, and the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Awards at The Grand Ole Opry.
She has been inducted into the International Gospel Music Hall of Fame and The American Quartet Hall of Fame.
At a special ceremony Feb. 22, the City of Alpharetta honored the 85-year-old singer with a special proclamation from the mayor and City Council.
“Every time I hear my bio and all I’ve done, I say, ‘Did I do all that?’’ she said. “Truly, God has been good to me.”
Born in Atlanta, Norwood began singing and touring with her family at the age of 8. In 1956, she moved to Chicago, and was soon singing with such notables as Mahalia Jackson, the world-renowned Caravans and the Rev. James Cleveland. Norwood launched her solo career in 1964, has had three top 10 gospel albums and was certified in the Top 40 by Billboard Magazine 14 times.
Her signature work is “Victory Is Mine,” considered one of the greatest congregational hymns of all time.
Norwood released her 52nd album, “An Incredible Journey,” in 2014, noted as her best yet, featuring “When The Church Begins To Pray.” Her 53rd album, “The Journey Continues,” was released last month.
Andre Gates, who became an assistant to Norwood when she moved to Alpharetta more than 15 years ago, called her an inspiration.
“It’s an honor to serve her, so my working for her is fulfilling my own needs of serving someone of her character and caliber,” Gates said.
A singer and music manager himself, Gates grew up in Atlanta and met Norwood while managing another gospel singer, Dottie Peoples. Gates said he was immediately drawn to Norwood’s spirit and charity and wanted to be a part of her journey.
“She believes in reaching back and helping others,” Gates said, noting that Norwood has her own record label and scholarship foundation to help younger artists. “It has helped quite a few artists get their start.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.