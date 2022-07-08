Alpharetta hits brakes on North Point redevelopment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Planning Commission delayed its decision on a massive redevelopment of the North Point Mall area July 7.

The project, planned to be built by Trademark Property Company, would see a large portion of the existing mall demolished and replaced with multifamily housing, retail and office space and new greenspace. After more than four hours of discussion on the project, the Planning Commission deferred its decision to its Aug. 4 meeting, citing concerns about what the project offers to Alpharetta’s residents.

Developers had requested a rezoning of the area from “planned shopping center” to “mixed-use,” as well as variances to city rules governing building heights. Redevelopment plans call for more than 930 apartment and townhome units, 315,000 feet of new retail and restaurant space, 120,000 feet of office space and a 150-key hotel on the 84-acre site.

The development would also include 18 acres of open civic and amenity space and connectivity with the AlphaLoop trail and MARTA services. As the plan stands, construction would be conducted in three phases over nearly 10 years.

City staff recommended that the Planning Commission approve the rezoning subject to a list of 35 conditions, including a requirement that a grocery store or market be included as part of the development within the second phase of construction.

Commissioners took issue with the fact that fewer than 4 percent of the total residential units — 36 townhomes — would be for sale, while the other 96 percent would be rental units. Commissioner Fergal Brady also asked whether the long construction period was necessary.

Weston Graves, a representative of the applicant, noted that developer Trademark and property owner New York Life need to do “what the market demands” to ensure the development is economically feasible.

“This isn’t the only group, council is not the only group, this community is not the only group we have to answer to,” Graves said. “We reach out to those developers and say, ‘What makes sense here?’ What we ask for is whatever flexibility you think you can handle.”

+3 Alpharetta Development Authority OKs $645 million in bonds for mixed-use projects The Alpharetta Development Authority moved forward on about $645 million in bonds for two large-scale mixed-use developments at its June 21 meeting.

Commissioner Brady took issue with Graves’ focus on the development’s economic aspects and obscured vision for what the development adds to the community.

“How many times you mentioned financial viability to us, you must’ve said it 15 times,” Brady said. “We want you to build the best product here, for the best experience for everyone to enjoy. We’ve already seen success in Alpharetta… the more you’re bringing up financial pieces, we don’t want to have that discussion.”

Just after 11 p.m., commissioners voted unanimously to defer the item to next month’s meeting, noting that they wanted further time to workshop the redevelopment and its conditions with the developer and property owner. Regardless of whether the Planning Commission approves the plan Aug. 4, it will have to go before the Alpharetta City Council for a final decision.