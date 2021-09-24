Alpharetta groups schedule forum to feature City Council candidates

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta City Council candidates will face off on local issues at an Oct. 27 political forum.
The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, will be hosted by the Alpharetta Business Association, the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society and Appen Media.
In all, eight candidates are vying for three council seats.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves, then face questions drawn from local business, civic and homeowners groups.
Patrick Fox, managing editor for Appen Media, will serve as moderator.
In Post 1, Donald Mitchell is seeking his third full term on the council. Mitchell, who heads a local design firm, first won a seat on the council in 2011 to fill an unexpired term.
Donna Murphy, a local Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty, will challenge Mitchell for the Post 1 seat.
Three people will vie for the council’s Post 2 seat which will be vacated by Ben Burnett in December.
Michael Crupi, a small business owner specializing in legal services, will face off against restaurant owner and entrepreneur Brian Will and Abu Jalloh, a biomedical scientist.
There are also three people vying for the Post 3 seat, currently held by Karen Richard, who is not seeking reelection.
Doug DeRito, who served on the City Council from 2001 to 2011, is a principal and tax specialist with an international tax consulting firm. He is running against Trey McConnell, a project manager for McConnell Custom Homes in the Atlanta area, and Daniel McAlonan, a manager in the tech sector and an Alpharetta native.
James Bendall, an attorney and former member of the Planning Commission, also qualified for the Post 3 seat but has since pulled out of the race.
