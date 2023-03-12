 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alpharetta group salutes Arbor Day with tree planting

ARH 0309 Alpharetta Arbor Day (3)

The City of Alpharetta and the Natural Resources Commission dedicate a serviceberry tree in recognition of Arbor Day 2023. Residents and officials planted the tree beside the Alpharetta Community Garden in Wills Park at a March 4 ceremony.

 SHELBY ISRAEL/APPEN MEDIA

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Residents and city officials joined the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission to mark Arbor Day at Wills Park March 4.

The group planted a serviceberry tree beside the Alpharetta Community Garden to commemorate the holiday. The native, all-season tree blossoms with flowers and berries beloved by birds.

Urban Forestry Program Manager Will Eberly said the serviceberry tree, which also adorn the median of Old Milton Parkway, is resilient and makes a nice addition to Wills Park.  

ARH 0309 Alpharetta Arbor Day (2)

Alpharetta Parks Supervisor Nate Hand, front left, prepares the base of a serviceberry tree for mulch at the city’s March 4 Arbor Day celebration at Wills Park. Residents followed Hand by pouring mulch at the base of the tree.

“Trees promote outdoor recreation which improves human health and well-being and reduces ‘Nature-Deficit Disorder’ in children by encouraging more activity and connection to the natural world,” Natural Resources Commissioner Kate Tunison said in the proclamation.

Parks Supervisor Nate Hand shoveled the first soil to the base of the tree and invited citizens to participate by pouring mulch.

Deborah Eves, owner of Alpharetta Bee Company, joined in, saying she is passionate about tree preservation.

“I came today because I am really proud that Alpharetta cares about trees and supporting our canopy and adding more trees to our city,” Eves said.

ARH 0309 Alpharetta Arbor Day (1)

Alpharetta Natural Resources Commissioner Kate Tunison, left, reads the city’s proclamation to Arbor Day 2023 alongside City Arborist David Shostak, right, at a tree planting ceremony March 4 at Wills Park. The Natural Resources Commission planted a serviceberry tree to commemorate the holiday.

City Arborist David Shostak said the event marks the city’s commitment to urban forestry. After the planting, he invited attendees to enjoy the nature of Wills Park to celebrate Arbor Day.

“Keeping our trees and planting more trees enhances our lives and the enjoyment of everybody,” Tunison said.

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.