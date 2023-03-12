Alpharetta group salutes Arbor Day with tree planting

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Residents and city officials joined the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission to mark Arbor Day at Wills Park March 4.
The group planted a serviceberry tree beside the Alpharetta Community Garden to commemorate the holiday. The native, all-season tree blossoms with flowers and berries beloved by birds.
Urban Forestry Program Manager Will Eberly said the serviceberry tree, which also adorn the median of Old Milton Parkway, is resilient and makes a nice addition to Wills Park.
“Trees promote outdoor recreation which improves human health and well-being and reduces ‘Nature-Deficit Disorder’ in children by encouraging more activity and connection to the natural world,” Natural Resources Commissioner Kate Tunison said in the proclamation.
Parks Supervisor Nate Hand shoveled the first soil to the base of the tree and invited citizens to participate by pouring mulch.
Deborah Eves, owner of Alpharetta Bee Company, joined in, saying she is passionate about tree preservation.
“I came today because I am really proud that Alpharetta cares about trees and supporting our canopy and adding more trees to our city,” Eves said.
City Arborist David Shostak said the event marks the city’s commitment to urban forestry. After the planting, he invited attendees to enjoy the nature of Wills Park to celebrate Arbor Day.
“Keeping our trees and planting more trees enhances our lives and the enjoyment of everybody,” Tunison said.