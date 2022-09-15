Alpharetta gets updates on Waters Road Park plan

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After several months of consideration and public input meetings, updated designs for a community park off Waters and Kimball Bridge roads in Alpharetta were released to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
At the Alpharetta Recreation Commission Meeting Sept. 13, Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said Waters Road Park will be a small neighborhood center, like the Windward Community Park, suitable for small gatherings and limited family activities.
Waters Road Park will be funded through Alpharetta’s 2021 Park Bond, which allocated $5.4 million for parkland acquisition and parks development.
Rodgers said the biggest change from when park plans were originally unveiled, is the removal of a proposed dog park area.
“The dog park was taken off, simply because, there was folks that wanted a dog park, but there were more folks that said, ‘No, it’s too small of an area. We don’t want it to be a destination for people with dogs,’ so it was removed,” he said.
Park amenities will include a small playground, walking trails that loop through the park, benches, a picnic pavilion, restrooms and a natural recreation greenspace. Rodgers said all the amenities would be geared toward small group activities.
“We have two smaller picnic areas that are big enough for a single picnic table underneath them,” he said. “Not that so people can have big family reunions here, but people can have a family picnic here. We don’t want this to be a site where large numbers are gathering because it is designed as a community park.”
The park trails will be made from a soft surface, Rogers said, suitable for walking, running, strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and other accessible uses.
The site will include a small parking lot, with overflow parking at the Saehan Presbyterian Church which sits directly adjacent on Kimball Bridge Road, and the park will have crosswalks on Waters Road and Kimball Bridge Road.
Rodgers said that eventually they plan to connect the park and the Presbyterian Church parking lot with paths beyond the Kimball Bridge Road sidewalk, but they aren’t sure when or where those will be constructed.
The Parks Commission heard from only one resident on the plan update, Dorothy Cooper, who lives nearby. She said she supported the plans but asked whether certain heavily wooded areas of the site could be thinned out to make room for more amenities.
“This park is very exciting for us, and we thank you so much for your efforts,” she said.
Rodgers said that the size of the park would have allowed for other uses, but would have necessitated more tree removals, so they opted to keep the park limited and low impact.
“What we were trying to do is build a community park with as little impact as possible,” he said.
Minimizing impact at the site would include limiting tree removal wherever possible and demolishing an old structure on the property to build the parking lot.
Rodgers said the park will likely be renamed at a future date.
Normally, Alpharetta names parks after the main road it sits near, but this park has colloquially been called “Waters Road Park.” If renamed, the park will likely be called Kimball Bridge Park.
“That’s one of the things we’ll have to decide,” he said. “But if we changed the name right now, that’s going to confuse people.”
The park design will be brought before the Alpharetta City Council for a workshop at the Oct. 3 meeting. The plans will later return for official approval.