Alpharetta forms ethics board for Arts Commissioner complaint

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials have empaneled a Board of Ethics to hear a complaint filed against the vice chairman of Alpharetta’s Arts Commission.
The board will examine allegations that Gene Andrews violated the city’s Ethics Ordinance based on a complaint filed with the city on Aug. 18 by Jennifer Sutton, a Georgia-based artist.
The complaint alleges Andrews used “his title and power of position as Commissioner” to intimidate, threaten and leverage transactions from Sutton, during a conflict over artwork in a show Sutton was facilitating in New York City. Unverified screenshot images of an alleged text message exchange between Andrews, Sutton and another individual accompanied the complaint.
In a statement to Appen Media, Andrews denied the allegations and said the situation had nothing to do with the City of Alpharetta or his involvement with the Alpharetta Arts Commission.
The Alpharetta City Council met in special session Sep. 1 to observe City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom select the five-member board, selected by random drawing from a list of 14 qualified citizens.
After the board was selected, along with two alternates, City Attorney Molly Esswein said that all selected individuals will be notified of their appointment by the city clerk and the board will convene its first meeting as soon as possible to evaluate the complaint.
“There’s an initial threshold issue of determining whether it states a valid claim, and then after that point they can either dismiss the complaint for lack of validity or they can proceed to a formal hearing,” Esswein said.
Regardless of the outcome, the five selected board members will be rotated out when the current complaint is closed, and the City Council will nominate five new potential board members.
No date has been set for the board to convene for consideration of the complaint.