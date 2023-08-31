Alpharetta firm plans food drive

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta bank consulting firm Ceto will host a “Pack It Together” food drive Sept. 15 at The Plaza at Avalon to benefit North Fulton Community Charities.
The food drive is aimed at filling a 9-foot van with nonperishable items for the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry, which needs restocking as fall approaches. The nonprofit provides food assistance to Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell residents.
Most needed items include peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, soups, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, cereal and full-size toiletries.
Other items in need include small milk boxes, stew, sloppy joe sauce and hash, canned fruit and canned beans. Corn and green beans are not needed.
Guests can pull up to the concierge and have their donations unloaded as well.
Chick-fil-A in Avalon will also host the Chick-fil-A cow from 4 to 5 p.m.
The food drive will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities and refreshments from Avalon, Chick-fil-A and Atlanta Party People will be provided.
Donations to North Fulton Community Charities can also be made online at give.nfcchelp.org/give/502699/#!/donation/checkout.