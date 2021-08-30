Alpharetta fire operations chief celebrates 30 years of service

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Scott McCullers, Alpharetta Fire operations chief, grew up watching “Emergency!” in the ’70s alongside his older brother.

The television series follows a medical and rescue unit of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Their mother likes to say it’s what inspired them to pursue a career in firefighting.

But Scott, having just celebrated 30 years with the Alpharetta Fire Department, said it was a calling.

“It was my way of trying to help protect and give back to my community,” Scott said.

His eldest son is in fire recruit school in Pooler, Ga., and his brother, Andy, retired in 2019 from Hall County Fire Services.

At the age of 18, Scott volunteered at a fire department in his hometown in Barrow County, where his parents still live today. From there, he joined a fire department in the Sandy Springs area, and, in 1991, he came to Alpharetta.

Alpharetta City Councilman John Hipes recalled that in 1991, Alpharetta had 12 firefighters and two fire stations for a population of 13,000. Today, the city has 99 firefighters and six fire stations for a population of 70,000.

“Alpharetta is a great city for many reasons, but first and foremost, it’s great because of the people who live and work here,” Hipes said after a recent City Council meeting where Scott was recognized for his years of service to the city.

Scott said back in the ’90s, paramedics were few and far between. There were a few on each shift, but, today, there are about 12 on each shift, which has been a “huge” change for the department.

“Seventy-five percent, maybe even close to 80 percent, of our calls are EMS-related calls now,” McCullers said. “A lot of fire departments have had to transition to being more of an all-hazards type department, so you are running EMS calls, you’re running hazardous materials calls, you’re running technical rescue calls and then the fire calls make up a very small amount.”

Chief John Robison oversees the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, but as the fire operations chief, Scott is the highest-ranking person in the Fire Department. He manages everything from daily operations to the purchase of new equipment, recruiting, hiring and acquiring new software.

In 2019, he helped establish the Emergency Vehicle Preemption System, which has decreased response times by about 15 percent. The system triggers traffic lights in Alpharetta to turn green with the approach of any fire truck during an emergency call.

Scott said his goal is to always provide his men and women with the best equipment. For example, all his firefighters have two sets of turnout gear as part of an initiative to reduce their exposure to carcinogens. They also recently received LUCAS devices, or automatic CPR devices, for all their apparatus.

The department’s save rate on cardiac arrests is already close to double the national average. And, under Scott’s leadership, the department has maintained its Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office – the highest score possible that indicates how well-protected the community is by the fire department.

The high rating saves property owners money on insurance costs.

“We have a saying, ‘Make it better,’” Scott said. “You always want things to be better than when you got into the position that you’re in, so, hopefully, I’ve made things better for our community and for our personnel for them to be able to do their jobs easier and provide a better service for our community.”

Growing up, Scott remembers his dad, a union steamfitter in the Atlanta area, telling him to “take care of your people and they’ll take care of you.” He said he strives to lead by example and empower those around him to make their own decisions.

“I think some of my greatest memories have been being able to mentor and be involved in helping these young guys learn more about the fire service and just learning that it’s all about you giving your all and being involved with what’s going on in the community,” Scott said. “Our mission statement is all about enhancing the quality of life. … If it’s the right thing to do, then just do the right thing.”

Scott said he’s not sure when he’ll retire, but, for now, he’s satisfied with what he’s accomplished.

“I’ve always had a passion for wanting to be a part of something big,” Scott said. “I’m in a position now where I have the opportunity to influence all those who work in our organization. It has been very satisfying, and I’m very proud of the organization we’ve developed here and the level of service that we provide to our community.”