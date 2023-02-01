Alpharetta Fire Department promotes 13 to leadership roles

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Fire Department promoted 13 of its members to leadership roles in a ceremony at City Hall Jan. 18.

Fire Operations Chief Brad Denkinger joined Chief of Public Safety John Robsion in announcing the promotions. Fire Administration Chief Philip Seabolt welcomed those being recognized and their families.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” Robison said. “I think that sometimes separates the good employees from the great ones, those who really love what they do and have that passion that we're talking about, that passion we see in these 13 men today that we’re recognizing.”

Honorees chose someone in the department who played a large part in influence their professional development, or someone who impacted them, to present their awards.

A loved one pinned each honoree’s shirt collar after their name was called. The five categories that were recognized each had a piece of fire equipment exemplifying the profession’s history.

Chris Brown, Sean and Ryan Griffin, Kyle Quakenbush and Richard Zabala received a pair of boots for their promotion to fire apparatus engineers.

Denkinger said firefighters wore the boots during fire suppression 100 years ago. While the boots are no longer used, they represent the hard-working history of the role.

“You’re still very much a doer, a worker, one of the most critical jobs on the fire scene,” Denkinger said. “However, you've now taken a step back. You're no longer the nozzleman. You're now responsible for helping focus, grow and develop the next nozzleman.”

Newly named lieutenants Bruce Hartman, David Palmer and William Ziliak received radio straps.

“These lieutenants are getting a radio strap as a reminder that they are now responsible for thinking, directing, speaking to and for their crews,” Denkinger said. “What and how they communicate is absolutely vital to their success.”

Matt Bozer, Nick Marlin and Adam Wade, who were promoted to captain, accepted red leather helmets. The red helmets are a “ubiquitous symbol of the firefighter,” Denkinger said.

Bozer’s mother Donna, who traveled from California to attend the ceremony, said she was proud of her son’s growth and accomplishments.

Both Ethan Talbot and Jeff Garreau received white helmets. Talbot was promoted to fire marshal, and Garreau received a promotion to training chief.

Denkinger said he hopes the white helmet reminds the two that the community looks to them for wisdom and guidance.

Denkinger recognized retirees and former members at the ceremony for their service to the department as well.