ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The annual Alpharetta Farmers Market returns to downtown Saturday, April 3, operating from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The popular event, now in its 18th year, regularly draws thousands to downtown and will run every Saturday through Nov. 27 with approximately 90 vendors.
“We decided to add several weeks to the market this year after requests from vendors who wanted an extended season and customers who want to shop the market through the fall,” said Taylor Yurgalevicz, Farmers Market manager. “Our focus this year is more on the farmers who will provide produce, meat, plants, and flowers. Customers will see many of their favorites back, but we’re limiting the number of vendors in each category so we can provide a broader range of goods. This also allows us to offer more locally grown and sourced farm fresh items and homemade food.”
Safety precautions will remain in place, including spacing between vendors, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing. The market is located on North and South Broad streets around the Town Green in downtown Alpharetta in front of City Hall.
Last year’s event began late when fallout from the pandemic forced the city to close the Town Green. It found a home in May in the parking lot at Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway. It moved back to the Town Green in July after the city established a plan that encouraged added safety measures. Because of distance guidelines, the number of vendors was cut in half.
The market, which is sponsored by the Alpharetta Business Association, was created as a healthful way to showcase growers and artisans from throughout the region and boost the number of visitors to downtown.
More information on the event can be found on the market’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
