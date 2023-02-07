Alpharetta eyes $200,000 grant for North Point improvements

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 grant application for improvements in the North Point Eco District.

At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said the infrastructure framework plan the grant would fund is part of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative.

“Of course, we believe this plan would reinforce the LCI’s goal to re-envision the area as a vibrant walkable area, so we’re trying to create walkable blocks,” Woodman said.

The plan also features a River of Trees, multiple green public spaces throughout the area connecting to the Big Creek Greenway.

Woodman said the grant application to the Atlanta Regional Commission has a 20 percent match, making the city’s share $40,000.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said some parts of the plan originate from the 2014 North Fulton Community Improvement District Master Plan.

“It has been something on the drawing board for a long time, so it'd be nice to actually get that formalized and get it moving,” Gilvin said.

Councilmembers also unanimously approved a contract to renovate Arena No. 3 at the Wills Park Equestrian Center. Recreation & Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said the cost of $434,085 will be evenly split between the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation and the city.

Rodgers said the arena renovations will lay down the same soil mixture that is used in Arena No. 1. He said the material has performed beautifully, and it has had no drainage issues in the other arena.

In other matters at the meeting, the council heard updates on the Cambridge High School Ag-Business Program’s AGaretta Box initiative, which teaches students how to farm local produce at Old Rucker Park & Farm.

The program sells boxes of fresh produce to encourage community support of agriculture.

Students shared their successes and struggles from their year in the program, and they told councilmembers it has made them appreciate Alpharetta’s agricultural history.