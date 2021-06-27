ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At a June 15 Alpharetta Development Authority meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard announced an extended search for a new full-time director of Economic Development.

The city has enlisted the help of recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources, and will launch the search within the next week, Drinkard said.

The search is expected to run 90 days, with an additional 30 days expected before the selected candidate begins work.

Drinkard said the city hired SGR to better reach qualified, nationwide candidates and because City Administrator Robert Regus is expected to retire in roughly a year. Working with SGR now will lay the groundwork for future collaboration, Drinkard said.

While the firm searches for an ideally suited “unique individual,” Drinkard is tag-teaming the economic development workload with Community Development Director Kathi Cook.

“At different points of our economic development evolution, we’ve focused on recruitment, we’ve focused on retention. Now, it’s everything,” Drinkard said. “We have to be focused on everything if we’re going to be successful, and we will be successful.”