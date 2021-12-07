Alpharetta extends agreement for COVID-19 testing site security

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta signed an agreement to continue providing security and traffic control at the Fulton County COVID-19 testing site on North Point Parkway.
The extension, signed at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting, is for six months and includes a payment of $80,000 to compensate the city for Public Safety Department personnel.
Fulton County opened the second of its COVID testing stations at the North Point Parkway site in late April 2020. From the start, Alpharetta has provided security and traffic control for the station.
Earlier this year, the county issued a payment of $275,000 to the city as reimbursement for the service.
Fulton County was among the leaders in rolling out COVID testing sites during the early days of the pandemic. In addition to permanent stations at Alpharetta and at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre in College Park, the Fulton County Health Department partnered with local governments to set up short-term testing sites. The City of Roswell partnered with the agency to offer testing for two days in early July 2020. The response was so great, the site closed after one day when testing supplies ran out.
Alpharetta was the first Georgia city to provide COVID-19 antibody testing to first responders when it opened a site at Fire Station 81 in May 2020.
Also at the Dec. 6 meeting, the City Council held a ceremony to honor the late Sam Thomas, who served as city attorney for 36 years.
Thomas, who died in August, shepherded the city through three decades of explosive growth, serving under five mayors and two interim mayors. He was instrumental in helping establish Alpharetta’s city municipal codes and charter, including passage of the city’s first Recreation and Parks General Obligation Bond in 1995 which provided funding to acquire Wills Park from Fulton County and the founding of the Ed Isakson YMCA.
Thomas received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia Law School and joined the law firm of Bovis, Kyle, Burch and Medlin of Atlanta in 1975. He was named Alpharetta City Attorney 10 years later.
Jack Burch, who worked alongside Thomas for more than three decades described him as “not only a brilliant lawyer, but he was also a good counsellor, and he could counsel beyond just what the law was.”
“We all miss Sam greatly, think about him all the time,” Burch said.
State Rep. and former Alpharetta Mayor Chuck Martin recounted numerous instances in which Thomas guided the city through turbulent times, saving the city money through his counsel and skill at negotiation.
“He was just one of the best people that I know,” Martin said.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said he knew of few people as respected as Sam Thomas.
“When Sam said something, we paid attention,” Gilvin said.
