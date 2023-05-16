Alpharetta ethics changes would shield candidates, oust residents from board

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council is considering updating an ordinance that could shield candidates who are running for reelection from ethics complaints ahead of the municipal election this fall.
City Attorney Molly Esswein presented a draft of possible text amendments to the city ethics ordinance at a work session May 15. The new language would delay revealing complaints against candidates up for reelection until after the election.
She said an individual can still bring a complaint forward, but the amendments would prevent political weaponization. Complaints must also be filed within six months of the alleged violation, but no later than a year after the alleged action.
Under the current ordinance, the ethics panel consists of five members randomly drawn from a group of 14 individuals. Councilmembers and the mayor each appoint two individuals to serve on the body.
With the proposed revisions, the City Council would appoint between six and 12 attorneys who have three years of general civil litigation experience; do not reside in or maintain office in Alpharetta; have not provided any campaign contributions; and have no familial or business relationship with any city officials.
Esswein also presented three alternative proposals in which the ethics board would consist of citizens who must have training, with alternate citizens appointed to avoid conflicts; or a hybrid model of citizens and attorneys.
Councilmembers were divided on the initial model. Councilmen John Hipes, Brian Will, Donald Mitchell and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel said they prefer a panel composed of legal professionals.
“There is a vast difference in terms of results for a dispute between a jury trial and a bench trial,” Hipes said. “When you submit something to a judge, who interprets ordinances and applies ordinances and statutes, he is operating or she is operating within the confines of what’s being charged, and if you put it to a jury, it just depends on what day it is, who your jury is.”
City Councilman Doug DeRito said he supports the initial draft ordinance, but he thinks citizens and those who do business in Alpharetta understand the city better than those from neighboring jurisdictions.
“I do trust the citizens, just like they trust us sitting on this dais today,” DeRito said.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said he supported the version that features attorneys. While he said he agreed with DeRito’s trust in the citizens, he emphasized the process is not like a trial.
“As good as our residents’ judgment may be, if the process is distorted by not having that objective judge administer the evidence, it can be distorted,” Gilvin said. “And to me, that’s the benefit of what is being presented, as opposed to just having residents.”
An updated form of the draft ordinance will be returned to the City Council at a later date.
At the regular meeting that followed the work session, councilmembers voted to unanimously approve employment agreements for two substitute city solicitors, who will handle legal matters in any possible absence of Municipal Court Solicitor Kelsie Speight.