Alpharetta ends glass recycling contract with Republic

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously July 11 to discontinue the city’s glass recycling contract with Republic Services, citing pickup reliability problems that have allegedly plagued residents for years.
Finance Director Thomas Harris said Alpharetta entered its current glass recycling contract with Republic in December 2017, hoping for a white glove pickup program that would collect glass recycling from local homes each week.
That hope was not fulfilled, Harris said, leading to massive complaints by city residents.
"They would take their bucket of glass to the curb, and they would not know when to bring it back from the curb, whether somebody would be there the next day or the day after," Councilman John Hipes said. "If you're going to do something, then you should do it. No service is better than bad service, and our residents were getting bad service on this one item."
In addition to complaints they have received, Harris reported that the glass recycling participation rate has been underwhelming, ranging from 15-20 percent of residents during most months and 30 percent during the holidays.
Councilman Doug DeRito said the city has reached a crossroads with the waste hauler.
"We've attempted to work with (Republic Services) to address the issue of glass collection, and I'm just going to be perfectly blunt: Republic has failed in their contractual obligations to pick up glass on a weekly basis throughout the city,” DeRito said. “That's why we're sitting here tonight talking about removing glass recycling from the city's strategy."
He said it was not for lack of effort from the city.
"We've been dealing with this issue since the day I got sworn into office on January 3rd, and we have not really had a glass recycling program instituted properly by Republic, and that's a fact," he said.
DeRito said the city has looked at other options to continue glass recycling and has heard many good suggestions from residents, such as scaling back collections to once a month or working with another municipality’s recycling program.
But those solutions would need to come after the current contract is terminated, according to council members.
"I'm not sure we completely exhausted all alternatives on that, I would personally like to see us try," DeRito said.
Several residents spoke in favor of continuing the glass recycling program at Monday’s meeting, including Margaret Culver, who said she supports a monthly pickup option and thinks it would be unacceptable for Alpharetta to discontinue glass recycling altogether.
"I just feel like for a city of our resources, for us to not be environmentally responsible and recycle glass, is kind of a shame,” Culver said. “I think we need to find a solution before we just end this."
Culver said that even though there are problems with the current arrangement, it makes no sense to put glass into the landfill when it can so easily be recycled.
"I just hope that we can consider all that and maybe come up with a solution before we cancel the program,” she said.
After voting to end their contract for glass recycling with Republic, many council members assured residents that this is not the end, and they promised to bring back a solution in the near future.
“While a decision of some sort will be made tonight, it’s not the end of addressing glass recycling,” Hipes said.
With the discontinuation of glass recycling in Alpharetta by Republic Services, Harris said residents should expect a refund from the city for prepaid services soon and should expect to see their waste management bill reduced by about $4 going forward.