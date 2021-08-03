Alpharetta eases path for more North Point development, approves tax rate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved a zoning change Monday to allow construction of a 24.7-acre, mixed-use development at Haynes Bridge Road and Morrison Parkway in the North Point District.

Plans call for a development, dubbed The Mix, that would include 144 townhomes, 37 single-family detached homes and about 42,000 square feet of retail and restaurant. The applicant, Brock Built Homes, is proposing commercial buildings at the intersection, with residential units transitioning farther out.

The site drew attention earlier this year when it was cleared of trees under a tree harvest permit with the state.

In response to inquiries from the public, City Arborist David Shostak said the property was under a Conservation Use Value Assessment and has a history of many years of forest management. He said he understood that the conservation status ends at the end of this year.

“Because of this CUVA designation and history of forest management, under state law, the owner has a right to harvest his timber and earn an income from this timber and is exempt from our local codes,” Shostak wrote. “This was verified by the Georgia Forestry Commission, our city attorneys and the landowner's attorneys.”

Most members of the council said the site is an eyesore, and they would be anxious to see something done in the way of improvement.

Time frame complications

In his presentation before the council Monday, Adam Brock said he would be looking for a time frame of from three to five years from issuance of a land use permit to completion of The Mix. He said the project is complicated because of the power lines that bisect the property and because of extra considerations for safety as the Alpha Loop is incorporated into the interior of the residential portion of the site.

Brock also said construction will be phased and will progress as the market for residential is satisfied.

City Councilman John Hipes, who cast the lone dissent vote, raised questions about traffic, pointing out that until recently, the area along Haynes Bridge Road was heavily wooded. In the past five years, he said, the area has seen the advent of 360 Tech Village and Northwinds Summit mixed-use centers. He said he was concerned any traffic study might not represent the reality of what will occur in the area as everything comes online.

Hipes also questioned whether the two-phased approach presented by the developer might include a large time gap in which a portion of the site would sit inactive for from two to five years.

Brock said the gap between phases could run even longer because he wants to be careful in filling the large commercial space on the corner.

“I don’t want any national brands,” he said. “We want a very specific type of user.”

Meanwhile, Brock said, there would be temporary accommodations for use of the portions of the property not under construction, including green space and fashionable markets that could be assembled quickly, then disassembled when work begins on permanent buildings.

“My belief is that for a permanent building that’s going to be there 50 to 100 years, it’s worth the wait to find the right person and build it once and not end up with a rushed plan,” Brock said.

Council adopts tax rate

The City Council also formally adopted the tax rate the city imposes on property.

Because Alpharetta’s property values rose this year, the same mill levy as in prior years, 5.75 mills will bring in more money, and the city must hold three public hearings to lock down the rate as a “tax increase.” Monday evening’s hearing was the final chance for residents to weigh in, although no one from the public spoke.

In June, the City Council adopted a budget of $149 million for the 2022 fiscal year which began July 1.

About half the budget — $74.5 million — will go to run the day-to-day operations of the city. Another large share of the budget, about $41 million, will go toward capital improvements to maintain, improve or add to what the city already has. These big-ticket items include resurfacing streets, widening roadways and enhancing parks.