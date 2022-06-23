Alpharetta Development Authority OKs $645 million in bonds for mixed-use projects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Development Authority moved forward on about $645 million in bonds for two large-scale mixed-use developments at its June 21 meeting.

The Development Authority first approved a bond inducement for redeveloping North Point Mall into a mixed-use residential and commercial area known simply as North Point. The inducement is a tentative agreement and does not guarantee the bond issuance, but Economic Development Manager Lance Morsell said the bond is estimated to be worth around $550 million.

The bond would act as a temporary property tax abatement for the property developer, Texas-based Trademark Property Company. The Development Authority would hold the property title for a term of 10 years. Trademark would pay 50 percent of the assessed property tax in the first year and would increase its share of tax obligations by 5 percent each year until they assume the full tax obligation.

After 10 years, the property title would transfer to Trademark.

The redevelopment calls for demolishing a large portion of the 100-acre North Point Mall to make way for 900 units of for-rent multifamily housing, 315,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, 120,000 square feet specifically committed to office space, a 150-key hotel and amenity space. The remaining portion of the mall will be preserved and renovated.

Trademark released detailed plans for the North Point community in early March, noting that development would be phased through the next 10 years. Morsell said the project still has a way to go, needing approval from the City Council on zoning and related matters.

The authority also gave final approval to a $95 million bond for a mixed-use development at Lakeview Parkway near Haynes Bridge Road by TPA Group. The 5-acre development is planned to include 255 apartments, about 7,000 square feet of restaurant space and 4,000 square feet of retail space.

The apartments will include both 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units. The project is the second phase of a larger, 60-acre development in the area, which the City Council approved in 2021.

The bond for the Lakeview development is structured with a 10-year property tax abatement, identical to the terms of the North Point redevelopment bond. Morsell said the Development Authority uses tax abatements to incentivize developers to invest in the city.

Kimball Bridge Venture Partners, the group finalizing plans to redevelop the former Bailey Johnson School into a 160,000 square-foot office complex also presented project updates to the authority on Tuesday. The developers are partnering with Crescent Communities on the venture.

The Development Authority approved a $70 million bond inducement in January, though plans for the project are still being finalized before the bond receives final approval.

The complex, which will include an adaptive reuse of the existing school building and gymnasium as well as a new timber-frame office building, will be called The Garren. The name combines the first names of Warren Johnson and George Bailey, the Bailey Johnson School’s two namesakes.