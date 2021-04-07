ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials are still grooming plans that would engage the city to the wedding industry.
The latest proposal, presented at the City Council’s Monday night meeting, isolated on three sites that could be converted and marketed to stage outdoor weddings. The total bill for the initial enhancements would run around $44,000.
But council members had an array of questions, and they ultimately decided not to take the plunge until more details about future costs are worked out. There were also questions about how much time and security the city would expend in hosting wedding events.
Councilman John Hipes pointed out that the endeavor had been proposed to bolster the city’s hospitality industry which has struggled recently because of the pandemic. The industry brings in about $9 million annually to city coffers in the form of hotel-motel taxes. Most recent figures presented show occupancy rates still below 50 percent.
Hipes asked whether a city investment into a wedding site campaign would pay for itself.
The plan presented Monday called for varying enhancements to the Mansell House, the Alpharetta Arts Center and the formal courtyard at City Hall.
Alpharetta Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Morgan Rodgers said the current price tag for improvements does not include all the fine-tuning details necessary to launch a campaign to market the city as a wedding destination.
“I would say we’re about halfway there,” he said.
The Parks Department has identified three locations the city could enhance to promote as Grade-A wedding sites:
The Mansell House in Wills Park — Cost of $11,500 would include landscaping, replacing the two gazebos and enhancing the porch with new fans, lighting and paint. The estimate does not include upgrades to the house itself, an enterprise that would require consultation with the Alpharetta Historical Society.
Formal courtyard at City Hall — An estimated price tag of $7,500 would include enhanced landscaping and a possible reconfiguration at one end to create a focal point. Another proposal calls for adding ornate gates at certain entry points. The City Hall Community Room could also be used as a bridal staging area.
Arts Center lawn and patio area — With an estimated cost of $25,000, the former library at Canton Street and Mayfield Road would receive landscape improvements and additional exterior power sources.
Aside from unforeseen future expenditures, council members took issue with some of the proposals already under consideration.
Councilwoman Karen Richard objected to adding gates to the City Hall garden area, saying it would destroy the open concept the city wants to promote.
Councilman Donald Mitchell said the City Hall courtyard itself had been specifically designed in an elongated quadrifoil pattern, and he warned against any changes that would alter the architect’s original vision.
Ultimately, Councilman Dan Merkel moved to table any decision to move forward with the proposals until the city could get a better understanding of how the campaign would work to include ample parking, security and staffing.
That measure passed without dissent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.