Alpharetta decries state effort to free up rental development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council passed a resolution Feb. 21 opposing two bills in the Georgia Legislature that would prohibit local governments from imposing certain restrictions on residential rental development.

Georgia House Bill 1093 and Senate Bill 494 would prohibit local governments from enacting any restrictions including permits, conditions, fees or amenity requirements on housing that is used or is intended for use as a long-term rental. Local governments also could not restrict a person from living in a home that they do not own.

The bills would practically eliminate local governments’ ability to regulate the share of rental housing within its jurisdiction or to require certain standards or amenities on rental properties.

If either bill becomes law, local governments found in violation could lose access to community development block grants, water and sewer loans, economic development funding and other incentives from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Senate bill notes that a government’s access to state funds could be restored after six months. The House bill sets no term on the length of the suspension.

The resolution opposing the bills passed the Alpharetta City Council without dissent. Councilman Jason Binder and Mayor Pro tem Dan Merkel were absent from the meeting. Council members spoke passionately about their opposition to the bills, saying it isn’t the state’s place to determine what regulations localities can place on developments.

“I feel quite certain that our state legislators don’t like our federal legislators in Washington, D.C. telling them how to run the state of Georgia,” Councilman John Hipes said. “For this councilmember, it is not appreciated that state legislators are seeking to dictate how we should be running our cities.”

Councilman Doug DeRito said he was embarrassed for the Legislature.

“This is government run amok,” DeRito said. “The best government is the government closest to the people that they serve, and this is completely opposite of that concept.”

Earlier in the Feb. 21 meeting, the council approved a $15,000 lawsuit settlement to a man who said he had been wrongly arrested by the Alpharetta Police Department.

Nicholas Olivieri Sr. filed suit against the city in October 2020 after an officer arrested him on a warrant that was meant for Olivieri’s son, Nicholas Olivieri Jr. Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said that another law enforcement agency, which had issued the warrant, entered incorrect information that identified Olivieri Sr. as the subject sought. He said Olivieri Sr. had reached a larger financial settlement with the agency that issued the warrant.

Drinkard said Alpharetta’s insurer made the decision to settle the matter, though the city does not admit any fault through the settlement and believes that neither the city nor the arresting officer engaged in wrongdoing. He said the $15,000 settlement reflects anticipated future defense costs.