Alpharetta cracks down on street racers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police aren’t taking kindly to street racers within city limits.
Alpharetta has had street racer problems in the past, but Department of Public Safety Officer Vinny Sarrantonio said the issue began to ramp up again early this year. That changed after police staged a large-scale operation Jan. 25 that resulted in nearly 70 traffic stops on alleged racers in the downtown area.
Officers from the department’s patrol division, traffic enforcement and community services worked together on the operation, which ran from 6 p.m. to midnight. In those six hours, the department initiated 69 traffic stops, issued 43 tickets and made four arrests.
Sarrantonio noted the arrests were not made simply for street racing, but that police found one alleged racer had a warrant, and others were driving without insurance or a license. Sarrantonio said police issued warnings in some cases.
Sarrantonio said the operation had mostly curbed street racers in the city, though the department had one “half-hearted” attempt at street racing on Feb. 24. He said officers stopped two drivers who were allegedly racing around 10 p.m. and cited them for reckless driving.