Alpharetta Council continues discussion on 2023 budget

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council discussed slight changes to its fiscal year 2023 budget plans at its May 16 meeting.
Alpharetta’s budget year runs from July 1 to June 30. Current estimates predict an increase in revenue and spending, though revenue is expected to outpace spending. Property tax rates will remain the same.
Budget plans had been altered slightly between the council’s May 2 meeting and Monday’s. New initiatives were added to the budget, while other proposed initiatives were removed, totaling a net increase of $480,000 in new expenses. The majority of the changes relate to costs within the city’s Public Safety Department.
The budget initially allocated $200,000 to operate the city’s soon-reopening jail, but the cost expectation was reduced by more than half to $95,500. Finance Director Tom Harris said he expects Fulton County will charge the city $50 per housed inmate per night. The updated proposal also removed a $400,000 stormwater utility analysis from the budget.
Additions to the budget include funding to add four full-time police officer positions to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. The positions themselves would cost $361,000 to fund and another $297,000 for equipment including extra police vehicles.
Councilman Donald Mitchell noted the department is already understaffed. He said the department is nine officers down even without the four extra positions being added.
Department of Public Safety Chief John Robison said filling all the positions was more of a long-term goal than an immediate one.
Robison said he hopes to soon have enough officers for the department to have a constant presence in the downtown area, which he said can become a “madhouse” on weekends. He said the department has made offers to five potential new officers in the past two weeks. He noted, however, those new officers could require weeks or months of training, depending on whether they are already certified as law enforcement officers.
A full version of the proposed budget is available on the city’s website.
The City Council also approved $95,000 in continued funding for Tech Alpharetta for the coming year. Tech Alpharetta is an incubator for technology start-up companies and is jointly funded by the city and the Alpharetta Development Authority. Tech Alpharetta CEO Karen Cashion said the incubator has graduated a total of 19 companies since its opening in 2015, many of which remain located in Alpharetta.
Council members also approved $750,000 for stormwater pipe repairs and maintenance. The maintenance will be performed by Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Southeast.
Mayor Jim Gilvin also read a proclamation declaring May 15-21 as Public Works Week, honoring staff who work to keep city infrastructure functional.