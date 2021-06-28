Alpharetta council candidate frustrated over alcohol ordinance deadlock

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A candidate in this fall’s municipal election says he is “disappointed” by the Alpharetta City Council’s failure to act on a conflict in the city charter that will complicate his run for office.

Brian Will, a local restaurateur running for the Post 2 council seat, said the council ignored its own city attorney’s advice by failing to remove restrictions on elected officials from being issued a liquor license.

The current ordinance prohibits the city from issuing an alcoholic beverage license to elected officials, city employees or appointed officers, like city clerk or municipal judge. The ban extends to immediate family members.

“In addition to the fact we think there’s a clear conflict, it is antiquated,” City Attorney Sam Thomas said.

The vote to amend the ordinance failed 3-3. Post 2 Councilman Ben Burnett, who has announced he is not seeking reelection this fall, recused himself.

The city charter sets only four criteria for elected officials. It requires they must:

Have established residence in the city for six months

Be 21 years of age

Maintain residence within city during their term

Be qualified to vote in the city

Thomas said the city charter — basically Alpharetta’s “constitution” —supersedes any city ordinances. He said the city was contacted about the possible conflict between the city ordinance and the charter by “a candidate.”

Upon study of the matter, Thomas said he and the legal staff concurred that the license ban on elected officials conflicts with the charter.

Councilman John Hipes called the ordinance out of date, saying a person could qualify to run for U.S. President with fewer restrictions.

But others said they had misgivings about moving too quickly.

Councilman Jason Binder said he was uncomfortable lifting restrictions on elected officials while keeping them in place for others.

Councilwoman Karen Richard said the proposed change appeared as an addition to the original council agenda, and she preferred vetting the proposal more carefully.

Richard also posed a scenario that left everyone befuddled.

She said the city’s ethics policy would require a council member who has an alcohol license to recuse themselves from voting on liquor license applications. What happens, she asked, if four members of the City Council have liquor licenses?

In such a scenario, the council would not be able to approve liquor licenses at all because the three remaining council members would not constitute a quorum, she said.

Meanwhile, Will, who operates nine restaurants, including three in Alpharetta, has not tipped his hand about what he plans to do about the ordinance. Qualifying for municipal races doesn’t begin until mid-August.

He said he was heartened by the city attorney’s opinion.

“I was very happy to hear that Sam Thomas, who has been legal counsel for the city for the past 36 years, found that the ordinance in question was improper and in conflict with the city charter,” Will said in a statement. “It was discouraging to then see several members of the council make the decision to ignore Mr. Thomas’s legal advice and instead put the city in jeopardy of potential litigation, when this should have been a simple administrative change. I cannot recall any time in the history of Alpharetta that the city council has ignored their legal counsel’s advice.”