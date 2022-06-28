Alpharetta City Council rejects residential development off Ga. 400 ramp

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted 5-1 June 27 to reject a proposed high-density residential development just off a Ga. 400 on-ramp.

The development, proposed by Atlanta-based Beazer Homes and named Water Oak Township, would have consisted of 43 for-sale townhomes on 6.2 acres at Haynes Bridge Road and Rock Mill Road, on the parcel just south of the highway on-ramp.

Beazer Homes requested a rezoning of the parcel from corporate office to high-density residential to accommodate the plan. It also requested an amendment to the city’s comprehensive land use plan, which designated the parcel be used for commercial purposes.

The parcel also falls into the city’s North Point character overlay, and the applicant requested variances to overlay regulations so the townhomes could be 42 feet tall, while buildings in the overlay are usually capped at 35 feet.

City staff recommended the City Council approve the application subject to conditions, but council members were reluctant to grant exceptions to the city’s land use plans. They also took issue with the lack of walkability in the proposed development, saying it would provide no connectivity with the coming North Point redevelopment.

“What sets [Alpharetta] apart is that we have a land use plan, and we follow it unless there is a compelling case to deviate from it,” Councilman John Hipes said. “When it was disclosed that walkability is not going to be the primary motivator here… for me, any semblance of a compelling case was lost.”

Councilman Donald Mitchell cast the sole vote in favor of the development.

“The entire North Point eco-overlay district, which was supported by this council, spoke of how critical it is to add residential to the mall area,” Mitchell said in a note to the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald. “We had a chance to add 43 for-sale homes to support reviving that area. North Point will not survive without adding residential, and new corporations will not continue to locate here without having more workforce housing.”

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel was absent from the meeting.

In other business at the June 27 City Council meeting, after a nearly 90-minute executive session near the meeting’s end, the City Council reconvened its public meeting and approved a contract extension for City Administrator Bob Regus. Regus was initially set to retire on June 30, but will now remain with the city until Aug. 7, the day before incoming City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom assumes his position.