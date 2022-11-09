Alpharetta City Council rejects North Point development plan

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council has denied a developer’s plan to revitalize North Point Mall, citing concerns about how the project would unfold and questioning whether it would be enough to rescue the aging district.

Councilmembers voted down the plans by national developer Trademark Properties at a meeting Monday, Nov. 7 after five hours of discussion, presentations and public comment.

The City Council action ity council comes after years of uncertainty about the future of North Point Mall, and an intense PR campaign by Trademark Properties, who proposed big changes and an investment of about $550 million into the property over 10 years.

The redeveloped North Point Mall would have included 315,00 feet of new retail and restaurant space, a hotel, and nearly 1,000 rental and for-sale units on the 84-acre mall property. To make those additions work, Trademark would have demolished large sections of the existing mall space to construct an “outdoor walkable village” on half of the property.

Other sections of the mall would have been left standing, but would have been revitalized and updated, Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said.

“If our plan is approved, it improves the quality of life in this community with a new walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that's different from Avalon,” Montesi said. “It funds important community infrastructure and is a catalyst for the growth of a future vibrant North Point district.”

Council voices concerns

But even after Montesi’s presentation, most councilmembers said they weren’t convinced and questioned if the plan was right for the future of Alpharetta and the North Point Parkway area.

“There's nothing going in over there we need,” Councilman Dan Merkel said. “We've got plenty of hotels, we've got plenty of office space … apartments, we've got them and they’re coming …. that leaves us with a dying mall, and you want to cut it in half and tell me about putting in 900 apartments like that's a game changer to save the mall. I don't see it.”

Merkel also questioned the narrative that North Point Mall is somehow on the precipice of collapse, pointing to home sales in the area surrounding the mall, business and restaurants relocating to the area, and potential growth spurred by the upcoming North Point Streetscape project.

“This has been going on for 18 months … and I'm sitting here looking at the same thing I was looking at 18 months ago,” he said. “This is the only project we've seen, but yet we're being told this is the best project. We've never seen anything else.”

Other councilmembers took issue with the pushback they received on the number of rental units proposed for the project. The project was recommended for approval with 650 rental units by city staff, but Trademark representatives have insisted the development will not work without close to 900 rental units.

“I want to do what I can to encourage a project to come forward, that doesn't end up being 900 apartments sitting outside of a closed mall and nothing else,” Councilman John Hipes said. “Trademark isn't going to look in that crystal ball and tell you the mall’s gonna be there 10 years, because they can't.”

Hipes also said he was disappointed that Trademark was unwilling to commit to building other proposed phases of the project, like the office space and hotel, which could keep the project alive, even if the mall did lose one or several of it’s large chain stores and declined even faster.

“If the mall dies, I want to know that there's a true mixed use outside the mall, that will carry the day,” Hipes said. “The only commitment I got out of Trademark is they want to build 875 apartments … and the reason is, in their crystal ball they know that's a profitable cash flow business model for them and for the owners.”

Windfall investment praised

Not everyone on the council stood against the proposal. Councilmen Donald Mitchell and Brian Will stressed the economic impact a revitalized mall would have on the community, calling the potential $550 million investment by Trademark and mall owner New York Life, a windfall that the community shouldn’t pass up.

“Nine hundred jobs, $6.5 million dollars to Fulton County Schools, millions of dollars in tax revenues for the City of Alpharetta,” Will said, listing off his reasons for supporting the project.

Mitchell said much like this project, Avalon and the City Center had uncertainties and pieces which had to be worked out along the way, but each of those projects was successful and made Alpharetta the economic powerhouse it is today.

After thanking the crowd, which filled the council chambers, for spending their night supporting the project, Mitchell took the rest of the council to task for not seeing the “vision” of what the project could do for the North Point area.

“I've listened tonight to a council that has no vision,” he said. “If people can't see that vision in November, you'll get a chance to vote them out of office. Because if they can't see the vision and how important that is for our city, don't vote for’em in office again.”

After each of the council members and Mayor Jim Gilvin shared their thoughts on the project, the council voted on the project.

A motion to approve the project with multiple conditions and amendments failed 2-5, with Merkel and Will voting in favor and all others opposed. A second motion, to deny the application, without prejudice, then passed unanimously.

City officials said that because the application was denied without prejudice, Trademark Properties can return to the City Council with a new proposal in six months.