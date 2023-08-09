Alpharetta City Council gives nod to North Point townhome project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council pledged support July 24 for a new townhome project, hoping to encourage mixed-use growth in the primarily commercial North Point area.
The council voted 6-1 to approve a rezoning and variances for the 8.6-acre project. The developer, The Providence Group, seeks to construct 85 for-sale townhomes with a density of 9.9 units per acre on the largely undeveloped tract.
City Councilman Jason Binder voted against the plans.
The land was partially graded and cleared for construction of the Davis Drive extension earlier this year. The townhomes will border the Mansell Road exit ramp off southbound Ga. 400.
Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said there will be a mandatory minimum 60-foot tree buffer separating the development from the ramp.
The land was previously zoned for a 159-unit senior community that was never built. Earlier in July, Woodman said there are roughly 2,000 dedicated senior living units in the city.
According to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data, 10.3 percent, or roughly 6,928, of Alpharetta’s 67,267 residents are 65 years and older.
But, Woodman said ultimately, townhomes would place less strain on the Public Safety Department than a senior living facility.
The McGinnis family cemetery, a small plot with graves dating back to the 19th century, is located on the northeast corner of the lot. Project developer Warren Jolly said July 13 the future homeowners association would be responsible for the upkeep of the graves.
To ensure proper care for the historic graves, councilmembers amended a condition that obliges developers to work with the Alpharetta Historical Society to determine improvements for the cemetery.
Required improvements will include new fencing, signage and landscaping, with headstone repairs also possible.
Councilmembers were mostly optimistic the development would be a great addition to the North Point area, which Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel said has become predominantly commercial and industrial despite the city’s wish for mixed-use development.
However, Councilman John Hipes said he was concerned the residential project would encourage the Georgia Department of Transportation to build a noise barrier on the exit ramp.
City Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said he thinks GDOT intends to construct the barriers along the entirety of the Ga. 400 corridor, but the plans are subject to change.
Hipes and Mayor Jim Gilvin were also disappointed with the cost of the townhomes. Developers said the smaller 1,700-square-foot floor plan will likely start between $550,000 and $580,000, while the larger 2,200-square-foot homes will be priced around $650,000.
“I don’t know that that really addresses a need that we’ve got in Alpharetta,” Gilvin said. “I hope we’ll start exploring opportunities to use more efficient construction techniques in certain locations because $550,000 is not a starter home for most people in North Fulton.”
Also at the meeting, the City Council recognized July as Muslim American Heritage Month. Gilvin presented the proclamation to Voices of Muslims, an Atlanta-based grassroots nonprofit aimed at encouraging democratic participation to promote equality and end Islamophobic narratives.