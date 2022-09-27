Alpharetta City Council defers vote on townhome project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Plans for a new townhome development off Old Milton Parkway in downtown Alpharetta seemed poised for approval Sept. 26, until questions about architectural design standards unexpectedly derailed the project until further notice.
Midwest home builder, Fischer Homes, has proposed building 24 for-sale townhomes on 6.15 acres of vacant property on Old Milton Parkway, just east of Haynes Bridge Road.
Presented to the Alpharetta City Council at its Monday meeting by Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman, the plan includes some townhomes facing the roadway and some facing away, with green space, amenity space and guest parking.
Woodman said the plans were approved by the Alpharetta Planning Commission Sept. 1, subject to multiple conditions.
Problems with the plans arose after Dina Swetlik, a Fischer Homes representative, shared renderings of the buildings that would front Old Milton Parkway, and several council members questioned whether the designs met the city’s architectural design standards
“It just does not comply,” City Councilman Donald Mitchell said. “It does not comply with our downtown historic guidelines.”
Mitchell said from the building facades renderings, he didn’t see the usual things they require from downtown buildings and thus, couldn’t support the plans without more work.
“It shouldn't have come before us tonight looking like this,” he said. “There's nothing to differentiate those condominiums and I think that's why people in our community are getting tired of condominiums after condominiums, because there's no real articulation.”
Responding to Mitchell’s comments, Swetlik said all the designs have already been proofed by city staff, the city’s architectural consultant and the Planning Commission, with no problems raised about the style.
“We've been in correspondence with the city's consultants, before even making an application to the city,” she said.
But when called to give an opinion on the style and the problems brought up by Mitchell, Community Development Director Kathi Cook said she saw the problems and didn’t know how her department didn’t catch them sooner.
“Councilman Mitchell is correct,” Cook said. “I mean, it doesn't look like Historic Tudor, it is a Tudor but it's more contemporary, and that's something we should have caught, even though the consultants have looked at that.”
Cook said if she had caught the problems before the meeting, she would have asked the applicant to defer for changes, but if approved, the designs could be corrected before they go before the city’s Design Review Board.
After further discussion, Councilman Dan Merkel made a motion to approve the plans, with several conditions Cook had outlined, but the motion died after Mitchell requested to remove a provision in the plans that would allow the applicant to use “substantially similar” designs, until they are reviewed by the Design Review Board.
“No, I would not accept that,” Merkel said.
“Then I’d like to make another motion that we table that until such time as these items can be worked out,” Mitchell responded.
Mitchell’s motion to table the plans were eventually approved, but not before Merkel shared his frustrations on the hardships they were placing on the applicants, who had flown in from out of state to attend the meeting.
“I appreciate the passion that comes from our leaders, this city looks amazing for a reason,” he said. “The part that troubles me with this right now is that these folks came all the way from Kentucky or Ohio, because an architectural firm that ‘represents the city’ told them this was okay.”
Merkel said that in effect, they were sending the applicants home for doing exactly what they were told, simply because some members didn’t agree with how the designs looked.
“It doesn't fly with me,” he said.
The motion to table the plans indefinitely was approved 6-1, with Merkel opposed.