Alpharetta City Council candidates make final pitch to voters

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In the last political forum before the Nov. 2 election, Alpharetta City Council candidates tackled major issues head-on.

Seven of the eight candidates vying for three council seats faced questions Oct. 27 at City Hall addressing issues related to the city’s lack of affordable housing, attracting new tech companies and public safety. The evening also included heavy discussion about the impact of renewing the transportation special purpose local option sales tax (TSPLOST) and a parks bond referendum on the ballot.

Before Post 1 Councilman Donald Mitchell, who is seeking a third full term, took the microphone, it was announced that his lone opponent in the race, Donna Murphy, had doctor’s orders to remain home and could not participate in the forum.

Rules of the forum permitted no one to speak on behalf of a candidate, but due to the medical circumstances surrounding Murphy’s absence, Mitchell agreed to allow a closing statement from her campaign team.

Murphy supporter Lisa Shippel read a statement from the candidate at the end of the night to stress that Murphy wants to represent all the citizens of Alpharetta and not just “special interests.”

“She supports parks, smart growth and especially responsible use of our tax dollars,” Shippel said. “She wants to support overall citizen priorities above special interest wants. She is a fierce supporter of our public safety department. Her father was a fireman, and our public servants are very important to her.”

Mitchell responded by reiterating his accomplishments while on the council, such as envisioning and delivering on a revived downtown Alpharetta. He also fired back on accusations that he supports special interests.

“My only special interest is you – the taxpayer,” Mitchell said. “As a city, we don’t spend money we don’t have. That’s why these transportation projects won’t happen in their entirety if the TSPLOST doesn’t pass. I will never raise your taxes. … I’m for the people. I’m for the homeowner.”

While he expects the TSPLOST extension to pass, Mitchell said if it doesn’t, he would look for state funding while continuing to work on maintaining a balanced budget as the city has done every year.

If approved, TSPLOST 2 would generate an estimated $61.2 million in transportation dollars over five years for the city. The money would go toward maintenance and safety improvements, congestion and roadway projects, and pedestrian, bike and streetscape improvements.

Candidates for the other two council seats shared their own ideas for handling transportation projects if the renewal fails.

Post 2 candidate Michael Crupi said the city would have to prioritize certain projects from the tiered list already drafted. One of his challengers, Brian Will, said the timing of the parks bond referendum puts the city in an awkward position. If the bond passes, and the TSPLOST fails, there would be no choice but to raise taxes to pay for transportation. The third Post 2 challenger, Abu Jalloh, said he would cut spending from the city’s budget to reallocate the funds toward transportation.

Post 2 is currently occupied by Ben Burnett who is not seeking reelection.

The $29.5 million parks bond was placed on the November ballot by a 4-3 vote of the City Council last June.

Mitchell said it would provide eight new parks within a 10-minute walk for 70% of residents. He said parks and trails help attract a workforce that wants to live in Alpharetta.

While all the candidates said they support parks, Will said the city needs responsible financial management. Crupi said he sees the parks bond as an investment.

“A lot of people who oppose this bond measure are saying it costs too much, we don’t want to spend the money, the city can’t afford it,” Crupi said. “… I want you to think about this, if you own a house and the bond measure goes through, imagine how much more the value of your house will increase over the next few years. ... I don’t look at it as one dimensional. We can afford it. It’s 1.35% interest on the bond. We can do it.”

Earlier in the forum, Mitchell also spoke on the high property values in the area, saying they are a result of “the success that we’ve created.” He described Alpharetta as an aspirational community with affordable housing in close limits such as in Forsyth County and North Point Parkway. He said he supports homestead exemptions for senior citizens to help them keep their homes.

However, Jalloh said that when he’s spoken with local firefighters while out on the campaign trail, a majority have said they can’t afford to live within the city. The council is currently considering a 3% across-the-board pay increase for employees through a mid-year budget adjustment. The proposal singles out police and E911 personnel for a 10% pay hike.

All the Post 2 candidates said they support the pay increase to help retain and recruit public safety personnel, but that fire personnel should also qualify for the 10% pay increase, especially because they believe the city either has the money or could have had the money to do so if it held back on wasteful spending.

There are three people vying for the Post 3 seat, held by Karen Richard, who is not seeking reelection. They include Doug DeRito – who served on the council from 2001 to 2011 – Trey McConnell and Daniel McAlonan.

Alpharetta currently has a police force of 108 sworn officers for a population that’s close to 70,000. DeRito, McConnell and McAlonan said it’s time to grow Alpharetta’s police force. McAlonan also proposed introducing a downtown patrol zone, especially with the number of bars that have recently opened.

He proposed introducing a crisis intervention team to supplement the police department like those in Johns Creek and Sandy Springs. The specialized team, he said, would help officers when they encounter people with mental health issues so they can follow up and ensure they get the long-term treatment they need.

DeRito highlighted how Alpharetta had one police officer for every 500 residents when he served on the council. He said the FBI recommends having 2.2 police officers for every thousand residents.

The Post 2 candidates said they also support attracting new tech companies and growing new tech startup companies for the city’s economic health. Jalloh suggested offering these companies tax breaks, while Will said there are already about 700 tech companies based in Alpharetta because of its environment and atmosphere.

Lastly, the Post 3 candidates said they would support establishing an advisory committee to recommend programs to address issues affecting senior citizens. DeRito said it could help increase accessibility and mobility for residents who live on the east side of Alpharetta. McConnell agreed.

“When you’re talking about the senior citizens of this city that have lived here for a long time and have probably more rights than we do that are newer to the city, we need to support them,” McConnell said. “The working class needs to pay more taxes to pay our older people and if that means helping them get some accessibility to the east side like Mr. DeRito said, we do need to support these folks because they’re the heart and soul of this community.”

The forum was hosted by the Alpharetta Business Association, the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society and Appen Media. Patrick Fox, managing editor Appen Media, served as moderator.

To watch the forum, visit the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald on Facebook. For information about how and where to vote, visit fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections.