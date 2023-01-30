Alpharetta City Council approves Thompson Street condo project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Jan. 23 to rezone about 1 acre on Thompson Street to allow for five condominiums.

The condominiums are the latest of 25 residential approvals since the Downtown Master Plan Update passed in 2015.

Applicants Paul Gibbs and Jeff Pittman told councilmembers they incorporated area residents’ feedback in the 92 Thomspon Street Condominium Project.

The vote was 5-0, with councilmen Jason Binder and John Hipes absent for the meeting.

Bob Collins, a member of the Academy Park Neighborhood Association Board of Directors, said the board agrees with the conditions of the plan, and it supports city approval.

“Speaking personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how this property will esthetically enhance the vibe of downtown Alpharetta with a creek-aware neighbor who acknowledges and appreciates the responsibility all of us have to being good stewards, and of this beautiful, natural, natural resource that we have,” Collins said.

The project was presented to the Alpharetta Planning Commission at a public hearing Jan. 5. Nearby residents expressed concerns about the project contributing to erosion, as well as encroaching on the stream buffer behind the lot and the trees growing there.

Developers addressed these concerns with conditions to perform a creek study and prepare an erosion control plan.

The Planning Commission approved the project 7-0 with 14 recommended conditions, including a connection to the Alpha Loop and stream buffer enhancements.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin, who lives in Academy Park, said the project marks a tremendous improvement to the area.

In other matters addressed at the Jan. 23 meeting, the council approved 5-0 a motion to provide legal representation to Alpharetta officials and employees facing charges from events, conditions or circumstances resulting from their job with the city.

"This is coming forward now because it's timely,” City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom said. “As much as about a year ago, we had a police officer who was acting in his official capacity in the city encountered a use of force incident. We were notified by the district attorney that she intends on presenting that to the grand jury in March with some significant life-changing, life-altering-type accusations.”

Councilmembers also voted 5-0 to authorize a superintendent to manage municipal elections, following similar discussions in the cities of Milton, Roswell and Johns Creek.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Gilvin recognized Jan. 14-29 as the “Surya Namaskar Yajna” Yogathon, a two-week event proposed by nonprofit Hindu Swayamsevak Sang that “aims to create awareness about Yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind, and spirit,” according to the proclamation.

The event celebrates the Jan. 14 Hindu holiday “Makar Sankranti.”