Alpharetta City Council approves new luxury home subdivision

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved a new 41-home subdivision to be developed on Kimball Bridge Road during its April 25 meeting.
The subdivision, to be developed by luxury home builder Toll Brothers, will sit on 23 acres near Kimball Bridge and Buice Road. The development will have a density of 1.8 units per acre, with each lot at least one-third of an acre. The homes are planned to sell for a minimum price of $1.3 million.
At a city Planning Commission meeting regarding the proposal on April 14, residents raised concerns about water runoff from new developments causing flooding in adjacent subdivisions. Some Alpharetta residents have faced similar problems in recent years, particularly near downtown, where residential development has soared.
Before voting, City Council members grilled representatives of Toll Brothers on the subdivision’s stormwater management. The approved plan includes two retention ponds in the northeast and northwest corners of the property.
Don Rolader, the attorney representing Toll Brothers, argued that the currently undeveloped land allows water to flow wildly across the parcel and onto nearby properties. He said the retention ponds would serve to control that runoff, improving conditions for nearby property owners.
City staff recommended the council approve the project, subject to 27 conditions that included limiting rentals to 10% of the lots and building a pocket park in the subdivision. Before voting, council members added two more conditions.
The first asked that developers construct a berm, swale or other means to divert water to the retention ponds along the new subdivision’s shared property line with the adjacent Park Brooke subdivision, if possible. The condition was requested during public comment by a representative of the Park Brooke Homeowners Association.
The second added condition requires Toll Brothers to “make every effort” to pipe underground and connect the stormwater system to existing infrastructure. The council unanimously approved the development with the 29 total conditions.
Councilman Donald Mitchell was absent from the meeting.
Between the presentation from Toll Brothers, council discussion and staff and four public comments on the proposal, the item took up nearly two hours of meeting time. The full meeting lasted nearly five hours.
Councilman Doug DeRito acknowledged that some nearby residents may be unhappy with the new subdivision but said it would ultimately be good for the city. He said the addition of new high-value homes would help increase property values in the area.
The City Council also approved another residential development, this one at the intersection of Haynes Bridge Road and Devore Road. The development will be significantly smaller, consisting of just under 3 acres but will have a density of 6.7 units per acre.
The development, Alcovy Estates, calls for 10 single-family detached homes, two duplexes and five townhomes. It will also contain an underground water detention facility.
The city also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would classify the Alpha Loop as a city park. If passed, the ordinance would also explicitly restrict the use of motorized vehicles in city parks and on city trails. The restriction would not apply to people who require motorized devices for mobility.