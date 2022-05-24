Alpharetta City Council approves new downtown mixed-use development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a new mixed-use development in the downtown area May 23.
The development will consist of two new buildings and one existing building on North Main Street across from the intersection with Cumming Street. The existing building, listed as historic by the city, will be preserved and used as restaurant space. The new buildings will be a mix of office, retail, restaurant and residential space containing four for-sale condominium units.
The development will sit on 1.43 acres, and the new buildings will each be three stories. The total development will have 32,000 square feet of office space, 4,000 square feet of retail space and 6,000 square feet of restaurant space.
Plans originally called for the new buildings to be four stories, but discussions in the city’s Planning Commission led the applicant to reduce the height. The development will include a 2-level underground parking deck with 132 parking spaces, just above the required 130 spaces.
Nearby residents spoke in support of the development during its public hearing, noting that the applicant, Brent Beecham, had worked to address their concerns as the development moved through the Planning Commission.
The council also unanimously approved plans for a new school for children with special needs to open on Morris Road. The school, to be named Bright Path Academy, will be located in an existing 11,000 square-foot office building adjacent to Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool.
Bright Path Academy will serve mostly nonverbal children of age for sixth grade to 12th grade and will operate on a normal school year calendar. The applicant, Thane Brooks, said the school will likely open with an enrollment of around 10 students and likely won’t serve more than 30 at any given time. He said he wanted to open the school to serve his daughter.
The school will be broken into small classes and is planned to have one teacher for every three students enrolled. A floor plan displayed at the meeting showed the school as being fully equipped with an exercise room, a library and media room, an art center, a social learning center and several small classrooms.
Mayor Jim Gilvin thanked Brooks for stepping in to offer specialized education to students with certain needs. He said there is a need in the community for such services.
The council also approved the first of three readings regarding the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which will take effect on July 1 and run through June 30, 2023. There were no changes to the budget since its last presentation on May 16.
Budget documents can be found on the city’s website, and the city will hold two more public hearings on the upcoming budget before it can be approved.