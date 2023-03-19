Alpharetta City Band sets concert honoring founder Don Nahser

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Band has announced it will dedicate its annual Spring Friends and Family Concert to former program manager and founder Don Nahser, who died in October 2022.
The band will play “Echoes of an Era” at the concert, a piece it commissioned from composer Brant Karrick to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary, which marked the year of Nahser’s retirement as well.
In addition to the special performance, the band will play “They Solemnly Served,” the Jupiter hymn from “The Planets,” “Up with the White and Gold,” “Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech” and “Forever Holding Close the Memories” in honor of Nahser, who was a Georgia Tech alumnus and veteran.
Nahser established the band in 1989 at the request of the City Council, and he served as program manager until his retirement in 2019. He was also the founder of the North Fulton Community Band.
In his role, Nahser managed the band’s music library, schedule and transportation of equipment. He also served as the band’s liaison to the city Recreation and Parks Department.
Alpharetta City Band President Stacy Carter said Nahser never missed a concert or rehearsal, and he was the face of the band.
“He was very proud,” Carter said. “He was very proud of the band. He was very proud of Alpharetta. He was at rehearsals. He baked cookies for us for the breaks, you know, just a kind, kind man.”
Carter said the band will keep the title of future Spring Friends and Family Concerts, but it will add “the Don Nahser Memorial Concert” to the name.
Nahser is survived by his wife Eileen, an original member who now plays the flute, and their three daughters.
The free memorial concert will take place March 5 from 3-4 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Nahser’s family place of worship, in Roswell.