Alpharetta Chipotle opens today with 'Chipotlane' drive-thru

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open a new Alpharetta location July 13, the company announced.
The burrito restaurant will be located at 3900 Brookside Parkway and open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The location will also have a drive-thru pickup lane where patrons can pick up orders without leaving their vehicles. It will be the first Alpharetta Chipotle location with this feature, which the company has dubbed a “Chipotlane.”
More information and online ordering can be found at chipotle.com.
— Carl Appen