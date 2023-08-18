Alpharetta charter school opens eco-friendly pond

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Officials from Amana Academy, a public charter school on South Main Street, celebrated the opening of a bioswale July 25 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The bioswale is a 60-by-60-foot hole in the parking lot that will treat and slow stormwater runoff and improve water filtration for the facility. The bioswale is landscaped with rocks, mulch, cacti and plants. A 60-foot bridge will connect the feature to the school.
Officials said the bioswale also includes outdoor seating for lessons. Construction of the bridge and 12,000 square feet of landscaping is expected to be completed July 2024.
The bioswale marks the first phase of Amana Academy’s green infrastructure program.
The Alpharetta location of the STEM academy opened in 2005. The school has a second campus in Mableton. Combined, the campuses enroll more than 700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.