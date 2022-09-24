Alpharetta celebrates new Wills Park Equestrian arena

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — When you think about the main economic drivers of a downtown city area, your list may not include a massive 50-year-old equestrian center in a sprawling 120-acre park.
But Alpharetta officials say a $10 million project partnership between the city and the non-profit Wills Park Equestrian Foundation will have immense impacts on the growing downtown community.
Local representatives and project stakeholders unveiled the first phase of renovations Sept. 16 at the Wills Park Equestrian Center, cutting a ribbon on the new state-of-the-art competition arena.
“What I want to say on behalf of the city is this is a big deal,” Alpharetta City Councilman John Hipes said. “This is a big deal that we as a city are really proud of.”
The city has committed $5 million for upgrades, like the new competition ring, drainage and footing in all competition rings and the covered arena, new barns, shaded spectator seating and an office/spectator building. Funding comes through Alpharetta’s 2021 parks bond.
The Wills Park Equestrian Foundation has committed $5 million of its own money as a match for the upgrades.
The equestrian center’s new competition arena was built on the western edge of the park on land where a park maintenance shop stood for decades. The center provides an eye-catching focal point as visitors enter the park from Wills Road.
“We took the opportunity number one to get rid of the ugliest thing in the park, which was our maintenance shop right here on our front door,” Alpharetta Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said. “So, we moved it to the back where it needs to be, and we were able to put in a state-of-the-art arena.”
Rodgers said more improvements are on the horizon now that the city has kicked off the upgrade process.
Nearly every part of the equestrian center will be upgraded, starting with the arenas at the front of the complex, like the competition arena, then working back toward the covered arena and horse barns.
Designs for the park upgrades are in the works, Rodgers said, and certain parts of the project could be completed as soon as summer 2023. Other improvements are still years down the road.
Cheryl Sims, president of the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation, began working on the renovation project nine years ago, when the facility had fallen into disrepair and rumors were circulating that the space might be repurposed.
“It's been a long time coming,” she said. “But the foundation was formed in 2019, and after that we really got some legs on this and made it happen.”
Donations from members and the community, golf tournaments, horse shows and corporate sponsorships have driven fundraising efforts by the foundation, and Sims said they’re nearly ready to fund the next project.
“We got a little bit behind the eight ball because when the citizens of Alpharetta passed that bond, we thought we were going to be working project by project,” she said. “But we're working hard on it and we're doing really well.”
Rodgers, who has been parks director for five years, said it’s nearly unheard of to have a city and private organization working together and matching funds for such a large project, especially for something as unique as an equestrian center.
“It required a great deal of understanding and trust on both of those organizations,” he said.
In the end, Rodgers said the completed project will have a huge economic and quality-of-life impact on the entire community, even for people that aren’t’ interested in riding or horses.
“When we finish the renovation, we will be a Class A show arena … that means people from all over the country are coming out for it,” he said. “That means they're staying in our hotels. That means they’re eating in our restaurants. They’re pumping gas in our gas stations, and they are buying stuff.”