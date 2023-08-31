Alpharetta cancels elections due to lack of challengers

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta formally canceled its 2023 municipal elections Aug. 31 after seeing no challengers during its qualifying period.

City staff estimated the cancellation will save some $379,408 to be used on other projects and initiatives for the benefit of Alpharetta residents and taxpayers.

Four candidates qualified Aug. 21 to fill the mayoral seat and City Council posts 4, 5 and 6. Mayor Jim Gilvin, Post 4 City Councilman John Hipes and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel, who holds Post 6, had no challengers.

Post 5 Councilman Jason Binder announced in March he would not be seeking reelection. That month, Fergal Brady filed his declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions for the post.

Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said under state law, each candidate who is unopposed is considered to have won the election, resulting in the cancellation.