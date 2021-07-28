Alpharetta broadens chicken ordinance; approves settlement with no discussion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta is joining a growing number of municipalities extending a hand to backyard poultry lovers.

The City Council passed an amendment to its unified development code July 26 allowing backyard chickens in any residential zoning district on at least 1 acre with a single-family detached dwelling.

The amendment limits the number of chickens to six and prohibits roosters.

The action comes one year after the City Council approved backyard chickens in agriculturally zoned and select residentially zoned areas of 1 acre or more. Monday’s action opens the door wider, allowing chickens in all residentially zoned tracts of 1 acre or more.

Nearby cities like Roswell, Milton and Johns Creek also allow backyard chickens in single-family residential districts.

Roswell requires a one-third acre minimum and allows 12 chickens per acre. Milton requires a minimum tract of 1.01 acres.

Details lacking in settlement

In other matters Monday, the council voted unanimously to accept an item, “Mediated Settlement Agreement-Richey,” without discussion. The item, submitted by the city’s Legal Department, appeared on the council’s consent agenda, and it had no information attached.

Council members would not comment on the agreement, but the Herald has filed an Open Records Request seeking documents relating to the settlement, including whether any city funds are being expended.

City Administrator Bob Regus said Monday that the request was in the process of being fulfilled. Under Georgia’s Open Records Law, the city has three days to comply with the request or cite a legal reason for denial.

Settlement agreements can cover an array of topics, from work compensation to contracts to litigation.

City Attorney Sam Thomas said Monday that the actual settlement has not been finalized, but his office would have more information forthcoming.

Some settlement agreements include confidentiality clauses that forbid disclosure of details. However, there have been cases where residents have learned details after the fact, and sometimes it involves taxpayer money.