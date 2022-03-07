Alpharetta breaks ground on Davis Drive Extension

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The North Fulton Community Improvement District hosted a groundbreaking March 7 for the long-awaited Davis Drive Extension project in Alpharetta.
Davis Drive intersects Mansell Road just west of Ga. 400 and serves a series of restaurants and entertainment venues, including Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen, Miller’s Ale House, Sam’s Club, Main Event Entertainment and The Cooler.
When completed, the $5 million project will extend Davis Drive to the intersection of Westside Parkway and Sanctuary Parkway and include bike lanes, landscaping and lighting. The extension is geared to improve connectivity to Mansell Road and Ga. 400 and enhance safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs.
Funding partners include the North Fulton CID, State Road and Tollway Authority, Rubenstein, the City of Alpharetta, Fulton County and Rock Mill 400. In 2018, the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, which is administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority, awarded a $2 million grant to the North Fulton CID for the project.
North Fulton CID Program Director Kristin Winzeler said construction is expected to take about nine months. The Davis Drive Extension project should be open to the public by the end of the year.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said North Fulton CID Executive Director and State Sen. Brandon Beach proposed the project about eight years ago.
“There have been a lot of challenges, to say the least, in getting this project done, but at no point did Sen. Beach and the CID ever consider giving up,” Gilvin said. “The North Fulton CID has been a tremendous partner for the City of Alpharetta for as long as I’ve been here, and it’s been great to watch all the projects that we’ve been able to work together on and all the other partners that have joined in.”
Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann said the county is working with the city to install the water and sewer lines for the project. The extension uses no funding from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST.
“I think that this is kind of an unknown secret that Fulton County is involved with a lot of these projects, because underneath just about every intersection and roadway there’s some sort of water line or sewer line or something in the infrastructure that we all take for granted and is extremely important,” Hausmann said.
CID Chairman Kerry Armstrong said she is happy to see the project get underway after years of hard work and perseverance by a host of people.
“This project is the result of our partners coming together to invest in infrastructure improvements that benefit the North Fulton community by increasing connectivity and mobility,” Armstrong said.