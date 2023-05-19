Alpharetta braces for traffic shifts with Kimball Bridge Road closure

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thousands of drivers will face year-long commuting challenges on Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta as work began May 8 to replace the bridge over Ga. 400.

Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said GDOT restriped Ga. 400 between Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway May 6. The restriping will shift lanes during construction of the new Kimball Bridge Road bridge, and the speed limit on the freeway will be reduced to 55 miles per hour on the entire stretch of the highway in Alpharetta.

The highway work was followed by the closure of Kimball Bridge Road between North Point and Northwinds parkways to allow for construction of a temporary bridge May 8.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates 2023 annual daily traffic on Kimball Bridge Road westbound at 5,750 vehicles and eastbound at 4,600. The department estimates average daily traffic on Ga. 400 under the bridge at 128,000.

Drinkard said GDOT and project contractor CW Matthews estimate the demolition of the current bridge and construction will take a full year to complete.

He said construction will continue into the evening, but GDOT has been in conversation with the nearby neighborhood at Northwinds Parkway and Kimball Bridge Road to provide information and prepare residents for what to expect.

“It's going to be noisy over there,” Drinkard said.

The bridge replacement is part of the GDOT Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project, which will add paid lanes on each side of the highway between the North Springs MARTA Station in Sandy Springs and McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

The new bridge will include two lanes in each direction, a center median, wide sidewalks on both sides, improved street lighting and decorative elements, Drinkard said.

“In the end, capacity for both vehicles and for pedestrians in that area of Kimball Bridge Road will be improved,” Drinkard said.

He said drivers will use North Point or Northwinds parkways to detour to Old Milton Parkway or Haynes Bridge Road to avoid the road closure.

“Haynes Bridge as you're headed east or northeast, if you're headed downtown from North Point Parkway along Haynes Bridge, that area is nowhere near capacity,” Drinkard said. “So there's a lot of ability to still absorb some traffic in that area.”

Further information on the Ga. 400 Express Lanes Project can be found at 0001757-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.