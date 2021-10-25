Alpharetta begins upgrading Wills Park Equestrian Center

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta took the first bite out of multi-million-dollar plan to upgrade its centerpiece park.
The City Council voted unanimously Oct. 18 to commit $1.3 million for major upgrades to the Equestrian Center at Wills Park.
Alpharetta has big plans for the 120-acre park, including well over $10 million in upgrades to the Equestrian Center and improvements to the dog park, playgrounds, walking trails and sports facilities. Expenses applied to upgrading the Equestrian Center are being matched dollar-for-dollar by the Will Park Equestrian Foundation – a 501(c) organization – to the tune of $5 million.
At the Oct. 18 meeting, council members approved a $1 million contract with L.G. Leone Enterprises for site work at the horse park. The work includes erosion control, clearing, drainage improvements and grading.
The council also approved a $364,000 contract with Longwood Arenas for work at the arena site, including fine grading, stabling, fencing and installation of footings.
The city spends close to a third of a million dollars annually for maintenance and operation of the horse park, making it one of Alpharetta’s most expensive recreational operations. At the same time, the venue returns about $330,000 in fees, making it one of the few city operations that pays for itself.
Before the pandemic struck full force, the Equestrian Center was booked nearly every weekend for horse shows and other major events. Now the goal is to get improvements underway to ensure the facility is used to its full potential.
Wills Park Manager Matt Casey said the upgrades will allow the Equestrian Center to provide a state-of-the-art competition arena and host larger shows more efficiently.
“Our goal is to provide a showcase facility with amenities to support the top levels of competition moving into the future,” Casey said.
The arena is projected to be completed by early 2022, Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.