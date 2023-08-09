Alpharetta awards $226k in credits for Atley Alpha Loop connection

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta councilmembers granted impact fee credits to a private developer for a public extension of the Alpha Loop, which will cut through a new townhome and condo development off Haynes Bridge Road.
The item was included on the council’s Aug. 7 consent agenda, a roster of items approved or denied in a single vote without discussion.
The agreement between the city and The Providence Group grants the developer $226,564 in impact fee credits in land and construction costs for the connection, which is just under a quarter of a mile long, at the Atley. The Providence Group is a prominent developer in Alpharetta and Metro Atlanta.
The new segment will connect the loop from Devore Road to the neighboring Avery at Northwinds development.
When the land for the Atley development was zoned in 2018, the City Council approved a condition that required The Providence Group dedicate an easement for the construction of the 12-foot-wide path.
Alpharetta Community Development Director Kathi Cook said Alpharetta residents and visitors will have full access to the walkway through the private development.
“Even if you have a gated development, you as a pedestrian, there'll be a public access to go straight through it to get to this section,” she said.
Impact fees are assessed on a new development to help fund government services it may draw from, which can include roads, parks and public safety. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the city’s 2022 fiscal year, Alpharetta collected $1.4 million in impact fees.
The City Impact Fee Ordinance allows developers who would normally pay fees to receive credits against the assessments if they concede to certain community improvements, like the Alpha Loop.
Cook said private agreements between developers and the city for Alpha Loop paths are not uncommon, and an example is the 1 mile of the loop that connects downtown Alpharetta to Avalon.
With a private developer, she said projects often see better amenities and landscaping that the city is not responsible for.
“It is always cheaper for the developers to be able to build it because they're able to not have to go through the longer bid process that we have to go through,” Cook said.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Jim Gilvin proclaimed Aug. 11 as 811 Day to promote caution of underground utility lines before digging and to recognize the work of the City Public Works Department. Georgia 811 is a state nonprofit hotline that informs callers of nearby utility lines. The service initiates a process that prompts utility companies to mark the path of lines running through a property before any digging takes place.